The second legs of the first four round of 16 matches in the Champions League were on the program on Tuesday evening. Here are the best scenes.

Luca Betschart

Real Madrid also win the second leg against Manchester City and almost stroll into the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Vinicius Junior was the match-winner in the 2:1 victory. The Brazilian was shown an early red card against Bernardo Silva - the City professional fended off his shot on the line with his hand - and then scored the resulting penalty. Afterwards, he provoked the crowd by making a "cry" gesture towards the City fans.

"The last time I was here, they made fun of me and said I was crying because of the Ballon d'Or." His cheering was not disrespect, he said. "It was just a way of proving myself to the Manchester City fans today," said the Real star, who lost out to City's Rodri in the 2024 World Player of the Year competition. The 25-year-old doubled his tally in stoppage time to secure Real a 2:1 victory. Vini now has five goals in the top flight.

Manchester City fans with a banner aimed at Vinicius Jr tonight😂👏



'Stop Crying Your Heart Out' pic.twitter.com/GaOIAH5N4s — Football Away Days (@AwayDays_) February 11, 2025

But not only Vinicius, but also his team-mates showed their class at the Etihad Stadium. Brahim Díaz makes defender Ruben Dias look old in one scene. Diaz turns on the heat when he receives the ball and dribbles into the penalty area on the half-right at speed. The Moroccan fakes the shot several times, allows the Portuguese to stumble into space and only fails to beat goalkeeper Gii Donnarumma from an acute angle, who is on hand to make the save.

Brahim Diaz really spun Ait-nouri and dropped Ruben Dias 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OJuE2Ta7wY — Roy (@ChiefsLeftHand) March 17, 2026

Chelsea fans leave the stadium after PSG lesson

The French champions had won the first leg against Chelsea 5:2. Paris St. Germain basically sealed their progression at Stamford Bridge after a quarter of an hour. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (7') and Bradley Barcola (15') gave the visitors an early 2-0 lead, with Senny Mayulu (62') adding to it after the break. After that, some of the Blues fans left the stadium.

To make matters worse, Chelsea had to play the last few minutes short-handed. Trevor Chalobah is injured, the England defender can't even stand up and has to be stretchered off the pitch. Liam Rosenior had already exhausted the substitution quota.

speedy recovery for Chalobah ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FYjbnvnYow — 𝐏𝐒𝐆𝐈𝐍𝐓 (@PSGINT_) March 17, 2026

Rosenior, who only took over as Chelsea coach at the start of the year, gave tactical instructions to substitute Alejandro Garnacho with a piece of paper despite the 2:8 deficit.

How are you handing Garnacho a note in the 85th minute at 2–8 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aESVQo6loI — Brizzy (@Utdbrizzy) March 17, 2026

Eze hammer as can opener

The starting position for Arsenal against Bayer Leverkusen is somewhat more exciting after the first leg ended 1-1. The score was still 0-0 after just over half an hour when the Gunners won the ball in their opponents' half. The ball ended up with Eberechi Eze, who shot the ball into the left-hand corner from a turn 20 meters from goal.

Shortly before the break, it was not just the visitors who faltered. In the 40th minute, the linesman suddenly landed on the pitch. He collided with the Bayer substitutes, who had left him too little space.

Bodö fairytale ends

Sporting Lisbon pulled off a minor football miracle and ended FK Bodö/Glimt's sensational Champions League journey. The Portuguese double winners reached the quarter-finals of the top flight thanks to a magnificent 5-0 home win after extra time against the Norwegian club. Sporting had lost 3-0 in the first leg.

Only four other teams had previously managed to reach the next round in the Champions League despite trailing by at least three goals after the first leg: Liverpool FC (2019), AS Roma (2018), FC Barcelona (2017) and Deportivo La Coruña (2004).