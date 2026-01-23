Breel Embolo and the Swiss national team can finally breathe a sigh of relief on Thursday evening Swiss time. The striker's visa has been approved by the US authorities, as announced by the SFA.

The 29-year-old will travel to the United States on Friday and join the Swiss national team there on Friday evening local time, a few days late.

This marks the end of a nerve-wracking week for the SFA. Embolo had had to wait in Switzerland since the team's departure for California. His electronic travel authorization (ESTA) had become invalid shortly before departure, which is why he was denied entry to the USA.

Several days of trepidation

The AS Monaco striker then submitted an urgent visa application to the US embassy in Bern on Wednesday. According to the SFA, the talks with the relevant authorities went smoothly. Embolo submitted the required documents, including documents relating to a conviction from 2018. The wait for the decision from the American authorities then began.

The uncertainty dragged on longer than hoped. For several days, the association expected a quick approval. However, the time difference between Switzerland and the USA made it difficult to process the dossier. Only a few hours a day were available for direct communication between the embassy in Bern and the relevant authorities in the United States.

Approval has now been granted. According to the SFA, Embolo will fly to California on Friday to begin his final preparations for the upcoming tasks with the national team. However, there is little time for the attacking player to settle in. It therefore seems unlikely that he will play in the final test match against Australia.

Nico Elvedi: "We miss Breel"

Embolo would be welcomed with open arms in the national team camp. "We miss Breel not only on the pitch but also off it. He's such a cheerful guy who creates a good atmosphere," says Nico Elvedi.