Vladimir Petkovic is no longer the head coach of the Algerian national team. The North African country's soccer association announced on Monday evening that it had parted ways with the former Swiss national team coach by mutual agreement.

Vladimir Petkovic and Algeria were eliminated by Switzerland in the World Cup round of 32

Petkovic had been Algeria's national team coach since March 2024. The 62-year-old, who holds dual Swiss and Croatian citizenship, qualified the team for the 2026 World Cup and has a strong record of 23 wins, 5 draws, and 5 losses in 33 international matches.

Petkovic’s results at major tournaments proved to be his undoing: At this summer’s World Cup, Algeria was eliminated by Switzerland in the round of 32 (0–2), and at the Africa Cup of Nations a few months earlier, their quarterfinal exit against Nigeria had been a disappointment.