In three years' time, Rudi Völler will finally call it a day at the German Football Association. The world champion, former team manager and current sports director emphasizes this in an interview with the magazine "Stern".

Rudi Völler will not extend his contract as Sports Director of the German Football Association (DFB9), which expires after Euro 2028, for a second time. "I have already extended it twice. After the summer of 2028, it really is over," the 65-year-old told the magazine. He took over the position at the beginning of 2023.

He is not worried that retirement will be difficult for him, emphasized the 1990 World Cup winner, who led the DFB team to the final at the 2002 World Cup. "I've had a long career, I can let go. Football will still always play a role at home," said Völler.

Despite the fourth and final place at the Nations League finals and the bumpy start to the World Cup qualifiers, Völler was full of praise for national coach Julian Nagelsmann. "We can be happy that Julian is our national coach. Winning him over for the job is the best thing I've achieved at the DFB in recent years," said Völler, who also sees it as his job to convey calm, especially after setbacks.

1990 world champion team meets up

The former goalscorer announced that the 1990 World Cup-winning team will soon meet up for a few days. Andreas Brehme, who converted a penalty taken by Völler to win 1-0 against Argentina in the final in Rome, and Frank Mill will no longer be there, as both ex-professionals have since died. "Relatives of the deceased will also be there. We will remember them," Völler announced. The former team manager Franz Beckenbauer is also no longer alive.

This Monday, the documentary "Rudi Völler - There is only one" will celebrate its German premiere in Frankfurt. It can then be seen on Sky from October 3.