Erich Vogel is not very enthusiastic about the football played by FC St.Gallen under Enrico Maassen. FCSG is heavy metal, Maassen is a symphonist. That's why Vogel brings a well-known name into play as coach.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC St.Gallen backs coach Enrico Maassen despite missing out on the championship round.

"A big mistake", says Erich Vogel on the football talk show Heimspiel. FCSG is playing "completely wrong" football - cultivated instead of offensive.

Vogel sees a coach who has what it takes to bring "heavy metal football" back to St.Gallen: Alex Frei. Show more

FC St.Gallen missed the hop into the championship round on Easter Monday. As a result, the team from eastern Switzerland "clearly" missed its target for the season, as Matthias Hüppi says on blue Sport.

While at other clubs the coach's chair would be shaking violently, the FCSG president rules out a change on the touchline. "We are not using the usual instruments. We have full confidence in the coaching team."

Enrico Maassen is firmly in the saddle at the Espen, much to the incomprehension of Erich Vogel. "Hüppi manages the club extremely well. But now he's making a big mistake." If Vogel had his way, Maassen would be out of a job at Grünweiss. "You can't hold on to him."

Well-groomed football instead of heavy metal

Vogel is of the opinion that FCSG no longer play the fast-paced football that captivates their fans. "You never liked going to St.Gallen as a player. Today you go there without any problems. They play completely the wrong kind of football."

Until last season, the team was led by Peter Zeidler, a coach who played "extremely fast-paced football". FCSG have now renounced this and play a more cultivated style of football.

The 86-year-old says: "St.Gallen is heavy metal, you can't play football there the way they do now." The fans are the decisive factor here. "The crowd gets twelve points a year, but not with the coach."

Gygax backs Maassen - Vogel speaks out in favor of Alex Frei

Daniel Gygax listens to Vogel's words before speaking up: "Is it presumptuous for Maassen to bring in his own touch?" asks the blue Sport expert, referring to Vogel's statement: "There are many heavy metal bands that play a ballad in between and they are still good."

Vogel has a different opinion. Maassen is a symphonic musician. He remembers Zeidler, who would have given his all. "At some point you have to get the future Zeidler - and you can get him in Switzerland: Alex Frei." Frei would have stood for rumpel football, for heavy-metal football. "You have to bring that to eastern Switzerland."

It is unlikely that Vogel's words will be heard by Hüppi and Co. Because it is well known at FCSG: Confidence in the coach is not just an empty phrase, it is the path they follow with conviction in Eastern Switzerland - even in the relegation round.

