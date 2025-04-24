  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

FCB talks with Zeidler? Vogel: "If something like this comes out, you're doing everything wrong"

Syl Battistuzzi

24.4.2025

FC Basel are sweeping their Super League opponents off the pitch one after the other and are on course for the championship. Nevertheless, rumors about a possible separation from coach Fabio Celestini are emerging. This causes a lack of understanding in the football talk show Heimspiel.

24.04.2025, 06:50

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • FC Basel are in top form, currently stringing together win after win and topping the Super League table. Nevertheless, rumors have recently been doing the rounds that Fabio Celestini's coaching chair is shaky.
  • The fact that talks with potential other coaching candidates have come to light has caused a lack of understanding in the football talk show Heimspiel.
  • "If you talk to Zeidler and that comes out, then you're doing everything wrong," emphasizes Erich Vogel.
Show more

"Celestini out as Basel coach", headlined "Blick" at the beginning of April, reporting that a possible successor was already in place in the form of former St.Gallen coach Peter Zeidler. Celestini's departure is said to be under discussion among the leaders of the league leaders, although they were still at the other end of the table when the 49-year-old took office a year and a half ago.

"You mustn't forget where he took over this club and where they are now. That's very impressive," says Daniel Gygax in the football talk Heimspiel and praises in particular the handling of superstar Shaqiri: "You have to give Celestini a big wreath. He has understood how to lead such a strong figure in Swiss football."

FCB getting ever closer to the championship title. Xherdan Shaqiri:

FCB getting ever closer to the championship titleXherdan Shaqiri: "Now we can start doing the math"

"These headlines are poison for Celestini"

So why is Celestini's personnel even an issue? "What he is being accused of: Basel has by far the best youth department. And none of these youngsters make it into the first team," believes Erich Vogel, but immediately defends Celestini: "That's normal. You bring one youngster into the team every year, but if you want to bring in three youngsters, you won't win any more matches."

In the view of blue Sport editor-in-chief Andreas Böni, the big mistake is not that talks were held with other candidates, but that this became public knowledge. "These headlines are poison for Celestini, who is doing an incredible job, and for the club. It's incomprehensible that this should come out," says Böni.

Is the coach's chair in Basel wobbly?. Celestini:

Is the coach's chair in Basel wobbly?Celestini: "I argue with my wife too, but I still love her"

Is Celestini moving to Spain?

Vogel can't understand this either and says: "These talks should never have come out. If you talk to Zeidler and that comes out, then you're doing everything wrong."

Whether the collaboration continues in the summer doesn't just depend on FCB anyway. "Celestini will want to go to Spain one day - and if he has an offer, he'll go. I'm sure of that," Vogel is convinced, adding: "He didn't have a great career in Switzerland, but in Spain. He wants to go back there. And if you get this chance, and you don't get it three times, then he has to take it."

FCB boss backs the coach. David Degen:

FCB boss backs the coachDavid Degen: "We are one hundred percent behind Fabio Celestini"

The number 1 at FCZ?. Erich Vogel:

The number 1 at FCZ?Erich Vogel: "Malenovic makes the line-up, the changes - he does everything"

The whole show in the video

Home game as a podcast

More sport

Video highlights. Arda Güler scores Real Madrid's winner against Getafe

Video highlightsArda Güler scores Real Madrid's winner against Getafe

Yann Sommer's triple dream shattered. Milan beat Inter to reach Coppa Italia final

Yann Sommer's triple dream shatteredMilan beat Inter to reach Coppa Italia final

Liverpool's title party postponed. Arsenal only draw against Crystal Palace

Liverpool's title party postponedArsenal only draw against Crystal Palace

Long-awaited first trophy draws closer. Uli Hoeness:

Long-awaited first trophy draws closerUli Hoeness: "No one deserves the title more than Harry Kane"

Schedule, duels, scenarios. What happens now in the Super League

Schedule, duels, scenariosWhat happens now in the Super League