FC Basel are sweeping their Super League opponents off the pitch one after the other and are on course for the championship. Nevertheless, rumors about a possible separation from coach Fabio Celestini are emerging. This causes a lack of understanding in the football talk show Heimspiel.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel are in top form, currently stringing together win after win and topping the Super League table. Nevertheless, rumors have recently been doing the rounds that Fabio Celestini's coaching chair is shaky.

The fact that talks with potential other coaching candidates have come to light has caused a lack of understanding in the football talk show Heimspiel.

"If you talk to Zeidler and that comes out, then you're doing everything wrong," emphasizes Erich Vogel. Show more

"Celestini out as Basel coach", headlined "Blick" at the beginning of April, reporting that a possible successor was already in place in the form of former St.Gallen coach Peter Zeidler. Celestini's departure is said to be under discussion among the leaders of the league leaders, although they were still at the other end of the table when the 49-year-old took office a year and a half ago.

"You mustn't forget where he took over this club and where they are now. That's very impressive," says Daniel Gygax in the football talk Heimspiel and praises in particular the handling of superstar Shaqiri: "You have to give Celestini a big wreath. He has understood how to lead such a strong figure in Swiss football."

"These headlines are poison for Celestini"

So why is Celestini's personnel even an issue? "What he is being accused of: Basel has by far the best youth department. And none of these youngsters make it into the first team," believes Erich Vogel, but immediately defends Celestini: "That's normal. You bring one youngster into the team every year, but if you want to bring in three youngsters, you won't win any more matches."

In the view of blue Sport editor-in-chief Andreas Böni, the big mistake is not that talks were held with other candidates, but that this became public knowledge. "These headlines are poison for Celestini, who is doing an incredible job, and for the club. It's incomprehensible that this should come out," says Böni.

Is Celestini moving to Spain?

Vogel can't understand this either and says: "These talks should never have come out. If you talk to Zeidler and that comes out, then you're doing everything wrong."

Whether the collaboration continues in the summer doesn't just depend on FCB anyway. "Celestini will want to go to Spain one day - and if he has an offer, he'll go. I'm sure of that," Vogel is convinced, adding: "He didn't have a great career in Switzerland, but in Spain. He wants to go back there. And if you get this chance, and you don't get it three times, then he has to take it."

The whole show in the video

Home game as a podcast