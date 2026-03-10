Alessandro Vogt will soon be moving from St. Gallen to Hoffenheim - but Blerim Dzemaili is skeptical. In the football talk show "Heimspiel", the former international explains why he thinks the Bundesliga is wrong and wonders about the low transfer price.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Blerim Dzemaili criticizes the transfer of St. Gallen striker Alessandro Vogt to Hoffenheim in the football talk Heimspiel and says that his combative style of play is more suited to Serie A or La Liga than the Bundesliga.

Thanks to a release clause, TSG will only pay around CHF 2.5 million, which Dzemaili describes as too low a price and believes FCSG "overslept" the contract situation.

Pascal Zuberbühler, on the other hand, defends the club. He emphasizes how exemplary the work in Eastern Switzerland has been recently. Show more

Alessandro Vogt is leaving St. Gallen in the summer to join Hoffenheim. According to media reports, he will receive a five-year contract with the Kraichgauers.

For Blerim Dzemaili, it's "the wrong league". "Vogt is a player who thrives on fighting. But I see him more in Serie A, where you're something special. Or in Spain, where you can develop technically and tactically. In the Bundesliga, you have a lot of players like Alessandro Vogt," explained Dzemaili in the football talk Heimspiel.

Heimspiel als Podcast

TSG is rumored to be transferring 2.5 million francs to FCSG. A bargain price for the great talent. "St. Gallen are getting away with it badly," summarizes Dzemaili.

Vogt has a clause to thank for the cheap price tag. "Why would you give such a clause to a player who was in the U21s and previously at Wohlen?" wonders Michi Wegmann, Head of Sport at blue News. It is clear that his agent Goran Karanovic - who himself once played as a striker in eastern Switzerland - has done "a great job".

Dzemaili: St. Gallen "overslept" Vogt

Dzemaili doesn't understand the idea behind the clause either. "The moment Alessandro Vogt plays, you sit down with the agent after the third match and tell him to sign his player immediately. I can't lose a player like that for 2.5 million," says the 39-year-old. He believes that the sporting management around sporting director Roger Stilz "overslept a little" in this personnel matter.

Vogt joined the youngsters of Eastern Switzerland in January 2023. After he completed his preparations with the first team in the summer of 2025, Hoffenheim is said to have expressed an interest. Vogt signed his first professional contract (until 2029) shortly before the start of the season, but when Stilz wanted to adjust the contract in the fall after Vogt's rocket start (five goals in the first five league games), TSG had already turned the young striker's head. In his debut season at the highest level, the 21-year-old has scored 16 goals in 32 competitive matches so far and set up a further five goals.

Zubi defends club

Pascal Zuberbühler, meanwhile, is defending the club. "Nobody expected Vogt's development," explains the former national team goalkeeper, adding: "We didn't expect St. Gallen to be at the top of the table either."

St. Gallen are doing "an enormous amount right" this season, says Zubi. "Both with the players who were there and with the new players. They have stuck with coach Enrico Maassen and extended his contract early on. Roger Stilz is doing a very good job there, although he has also come under fire. And Matthias Hüppi is a model president," he says.