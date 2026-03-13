Alessandro Vogt speaks to the media in St. Gallen on Friday. Keystone

Alessandro Vogt speaks publicly for the first time since announcing his move to Hoffenheim. He explains why he chose the club, what spoke against him staying in St.Gallen and talks about his World Cup dream. Head of Sport Stilz also explains the low exit clause.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alessandro Vogt speaks publicly on Friday for the first time since announcing his move to the Bundesliga.

He explains why he opted for Hoffenheim and what spoke against him staying at St. Gallen.

In addition, sporting director Roger Stilz talks about the low exit clause in Vogt's contract. Show more

The Super League loses its striker jewel. Alessandro Vogt will move from St. Gallen to Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga next summer. "The last few days have been a lot at once," said Vogt on Friday during a media round in St. Gallen.

Hoffenheim began looking at Vogt very early on. "The first contact was with my advisor in August. I then found out about it in September," said the striker.

Why did the 21-year-old opt for the club from Kraichgau? "They showed me a good plan," he explains. "They have long-term plans for me and have a good path for my development in mind. I'm also a family man and the short journey home also spoke in my favor." Vogt has signed a five-year contract with the Bundesliga club.

That's why he didn't stay at FCSG

Coach Enrico Maassen repeatedly emphasized that staying at St. Gallen would have been better for Vogt's development from his point of view. "I knew what I had here," says the 14-time goalscorer himself. "But football is a snapshot for me and now I've been given this chance and decided to take this step."

blue expert Blerim Dzemaili recently said on the football talk show Heimspiel that, in his opinion, the Bundesliga is not the right league for Vogt. The native of Aargau said: "The league has inspired me since I was a little boy. Everyone has their own opinion, but for me this league is now the right step."

The World Cup in the back of his mind

The Swiss national team will also be on Vogt's mind sooner or later. Is he even dreaming of the World Cup in the summer? "As things stand, I'm in the U21 national team. But of course I have the World Cup in the back of my mind, but it's not the most important thing. If it were to happen, I would of course be happy," says Vogt modestly. However, there has been no contact with national team coach Murat Yakin as yet.

The son of an Italian mother also has an Italian passport. However, the "Squadra Azzurra" is not an option. I have decided in favor of Switzerland," says Vogt. Nevertheless, he has a special connection to the football of our southern neighbors: because his mother was a big fan of Alessandro del Piero, she quickly named her son the same.

Stilz would like to turn back time

The striker brings 2.5 million francs into the FCSG coffers. As his market value is currently estimated at around six million, this is a real bargain for Hoffenheim. The reason for this is an exit clause in Vogt's contract.

Sporting director Roger Stilz commented on this on Friday: "Last summer, this contract felt fine to us. Of course, this clause now appears in a different light. Perhaps we can take that with us for the future." Stilz admits, however, that he would have liked to have set a different clause "if he could turn back time".

In fact, attempts were also made to adapt the contract. "We tried to extend the contract relatively early on. We were in talks for many months and we would have liked him to stay. But it is of course legitimate that the player then decided otherwise."

For now, Vogt is still here. And wants to say goodbye in style. My focus is on St. Gallen and winning the cup is the big goal."