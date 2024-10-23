Young Boys are poorly rewarded for a strong Champions League performance against Inter Milan and concede the 0:1 in injury time. The YB players in the individual critique.
Goal
David von Ballmoos
Strong save against Bisseck after half an hour. Then saves Arnautovic's penalty and the follow-up shot miraculously. Then he dribbles against Ballon d'Or candidate Lautaro Martinez. Outstanding! It's a shame that the Bernese still concede the 0:1 in the end. Von Ballmoos is powerless against the goal.
Defense
Lewin Blum
Not much to see from him offensively, but Blum hardly makes a dent at the back. Had both Augusto and the substitute Dimarco absolutely under control. Was substituted in the closing stages - even before the goal against.
Defense
Sandro Lauper
Played in an unfamiliar position in central defense, but did an excellent job. Calm, strong in tackles and reliable passing. Too bad he couldn't clear the last cross. But others are to blame for the goal against.
Defense
Loris Benito
"The boss on the pitch," said blue Sport expert Mladen Petric during the break. Even after the break, the captain directed the defense like a leader. It almost goes well until Benito is a little too far away from Thuram in stoppage time - 1:0 for Inter.
Defense
Jaouen Hadjam
Caused Milan major problems, especially in the first half. Created a lot of forward momentum on the left and set up two top chances with powerful crosses. Not always up to the task defensively, however, and Hadjam was extremely clumsy at the penalty and will probably have thanked von Ballmoos several times for the save.
Midfield
Lukasz Lakomy
First ever starting eleven appearance this season, but no sign of nervousness. Pulls the strings in midfield and dares to do a lot. However, his long-range shots are harmless.
Midfield
Filip Ugrinic
For once, Ugrinic is needed above all in defense. Wins important duels, wins balls and sets up his teammates with clever passes.
Midfield
Alan Virginius
Misses the first big YB chance from a good position with a header. He doesn't manage much. Call it a day after 58 minutes.
Midfield
Kastriot Imeri
He makes several good appearances, but makes too little of his opportunities. The longer the game goes on, the more difficult Imeri finds it. He was substituted in the 59th minute.
Midfield
Joël Monteiro
The most dangerous Bernese player this evening. Creates many chances and comes closest to scoring himself. As against Barça, Monteiro only hits the edge of the goal. But also lucky to only receive a yellow card after his swipe against Dumfries. Strong performance.
Forward
Silvere Ganvoula
Keeps the Inter defense busy as a bruiser, wins a number of header duels. But hardly ever gets involved himself.
Substitute player
From the 59th minute for Imeri
Darian Males
He moved from Lucerne to Inter in 2020, but was unable to establish himself in Milan. Now Males wants to show his former club what he's made of - and almost scores the winning goal in the closing stages. But his shot fizzes just past the post.
From the 59th minute for Virginius
Ebrima Colley
Too imprecise with the final pass. He simply lets Dimarco go before conceding the goal.
From the 77th minute for Lakomy
Meschack Elia
Too short an intervention for a rating.
From the 86th minute for Ganvoula
Cedric Itten
Too short an intervention for a rating.
From the 86th minute for Blum
Zachary Athekame
Loses the decisive duel against Martinez before the 0:1. Too short an intervention for a rating.