Young Boys are poorly rewarded for a strong Champions League performance against Inter Milan and concede the 0:1 in injury time. The YB players in the individual critique.

Jan Arnet

Note: 5.5 Goal David von Ballmoos

Strong save against Bisseck after half an hour. Then saves Arnautovic's penalty and the follow-up shot miraculously. Then he dribbles against Ballon d'Or candidate Lautaro Martinez. Outstanding! It's a shame that the Bernese still concede the 0:1 in the end. Von Ballmoos is powerless against the goal.

Note: 4.5 Defense Lewin Blum

Not much to see from him offensively, but Blum hardly makes a dent at the back. Had both Augusto and the substitute Dimarco absolutely under control. Was substituted in the closing stages - even before the goal against.

Grade: 5 Defense Sandro Lauper

Played in an unfamiliar position in central defense, but did an excellent job. Calm, strong in tackles and reliable passing. Too bad he couldn't clear the last cross. But others are to blame for the goal against.

Grade: 5 Defense Loris Benito

"The boss on the pitch," said blue Sport expert Mladen Petric during the break. Even after the break, the captain directed the defense like a leader. It almost goes well until Benito is a little too far away from Thuram in stoppage time - 1:0 for Inter.

Note: 4.5 Defense Jaouen Hadjam

Caused Milan major problems, especially in the first half. Created a lot of forward momentum on the left and set up two top chances with powerful crosses. Not always up to the task defensively, however, and Hadjam was extremely clumsy at the penalty and will probably have thanked von Ballmoos several times for the save.

Grade: 4.5 Midfield Lukasz Lakomy

First ever starting eleven appearance this season, but no sign of nervousness. Pulls the strings in midfield and dares to do a lot. However, his long-range shots are harmless.

Grade: 5 Midfield Filip Ugrinic

For once, Ugrinic is needed above all in defense. Wins important duels, wins balls and sets up his teammates with clever passes.

Grade: 4 Midfield Alan Virginius

Misses the first big YB chance from a good position with a header. He doesn't manage much. Call it a day after 58 minutes.

Grade: 4 Midfield Kastriot Imeri

He makes several good appearances, but makes too little of his opportunities. The longer the game goes on, the more difficult Imeri finds it. He was substituted in the 59th minute.

Grade: 5 Midfield Joël Monteiro

The most dangerous Bernese player this evening. Creates many chances and comes closest to scoring himself. As against Barça, Monteiro only hits the edge of the goal. But also lucky to only receive a yellow card after his swipe against Dumfries. Strong performance.

Note: 4.5 Forward Silvere Ganvoula

Keeps the Inter defense busy as a bruiser, wins a number of header duels. But hardly ever gets involved himself.

Substitute player

Note: 4.5 From the 59th minute for Imeri Darian Males

He moved from Lucerne to Inter in 2020, but was unable to establish himself in Milan. Now Males wants to show his former club what he's made of - and almost scores the winning goal in the closing stages. But his shot fizzes just past the post.

Note: 3.5 From the 59th minute for Virginius Ebrima Colley

Too imprecise with the final pass. He simply lets Dimarco go before conceding the goal.

Note: – From the 77th minute for Lakomy Meschack Elia

Too short an intervention for a rating.

Note: – From the 86th minute for Ganvoula Cedric Itten

Too short an intervention for a rating.

Note: – From the 86th minute for Blum Zachary Athekame

Loses the decisive duel against Martinez before the 0:1. Too short an intervention for a rating.

