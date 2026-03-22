After his departure in September 2025, David von Ballmoos returned to the Wankdorf on Sunday afternoon in the FC Lugano jersey. In an interview with blue Sport, he talks about what was an emotional game for him.

Andreas Lunghi

David von Ballmoos played 263 games for YB's first team. The former YB junior celebrated six league titles and two cup wins in Bern. Then, in the summer of 2025, came the bombshell: Marvin Keller was appointed as the new number 1 and von Ballmoos was sidelined. In September, he finds shelter at FC Lugano.

Six months later, the 31-year-old returns to the Wankdorf with his new club. "It was already a special story beforehand," said von Ballmoos with a shaky voice in an interview on blue Sport after the 1:1 draw. "I tried to put everything to one side. But this morning at the latest, I realized that it wasn't an easy game for me."

For him, this emotionality shows "that it was a nice time at YB that meant something to him". "It would also be strange if it didn't do anything to me," he smiles. Once the ball was in play, he knew what he had to do.

When asked by blue Sport reporter Stefan Eggli whether there was still time to chat with his old team-mates after the game, the 31-year-old replied with glazed eyes: "You can make time for that. I'll probably need five or ten minutes for myself now to take it all in and wind down."

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