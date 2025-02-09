Referee Johannes von Mandach sends off Winterthur's Tobias Schättin before the break after VAR intervention. After the game, he regrets the exclusion - and publicly apologizes for the decision.

A wrongly shown red card against Tobias Schättin caused emotions to run high in the Winterthur camp.

Coach Uli Forte, who was also shown a red card in stoppage time, chose harsh words in an interview with blue Sport. For him, the sending off by referee Johannes von Mandach was a "payback" after he had recently publicly criticized the referees.

Von Mandach apologized after the game for his incorrect assessment of the scene. Show more

In an interview with blue Sport, referee Johannes von Mandach shows greatness and comments on his extremely controversial decision to sanction Winterthur's Tobias Schättin with a red card.

When the ball is played and there is relatively intensive contact afterwards, scenes are difficult for the referees to judge. Especially as the player had also injured himself. He had the feeling on the pitch that it was a fair contact, explained the 30-year-old.

"When I was asked by the VAR to look at the scene again, I came to the conclusion with the still images that the contact was unfair, i.e. that the player took too much risk."

The fact that Luzern's Bung Meng Freimann had to be substituted injured after the scene also influenced his decision, explained von Mandach.

Referee von Mandach apologizes

"When I look at the scenes now after the game calmly and without pressure, I have to say we were wrong. It is a mistake. You can't really blame the player in that scene," summarized von Mandach and added: "I'm sorry about that. That doesn't meet our standards at all. We all have to look at it again together to make sure it doesn't happen again."

"I was too focused on the still image and the fact that the player had to go off injured. I let that guide me. I should have watched the scene in live speed," he regrets. The decision meant that he was unable to put in a good performance on the pitch today. "That will keep me and the whole refereeing team busy for the next few days," emphasizes von Mandach.