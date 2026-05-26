Stunned after VfL Wolfsburg's relegation from the Bundesliga: Supervisory Board member Diego Benaglio (left) and sports director Pirmin Schwegler Keystone

VfL Wolfsburg had one of the most expensive squads in the league. Nevertheless, the VW club is relegated. Decisions now have to be made in a short space of time. Two Swiss managers are right in the middle of it.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After their relegation from the Bundesliga, which was as bitter as it was deserved, the Wolfsburg players just wanted to get away on Monday evening. None of the professionals talked about what they saw as incomprehensible. After standing in front of their shocked and angry fans with blank stares for several minutes, the Green-Whites disappeared into the Paderborn night, during which the hosts celebrated their promotion in complete exuberance.

All that remained was a kicked-in dressing room door where all the frustration had been vented. Most of the players in the Wolfsburg jersey will not be seen again. The dramatically relegated VW club is facing a major upheaval.

The reasons for the relegation

The expensive Wolfsburg team was put together incorrectly from the outset. Too many similar players in midfield, no goalscorer and many small groups characterized the bloated squad. In addition, the Dutchman Paul Simonis was initially a young and inexperienced coach for whom the Bundesliga was still too big for his first stint abroad.

His successor Daniel Bauer was also unable to get to grips with the difficult team. Only Dieter Hecking as coach number three provided some stability. However, even the 61-year-old's decidedly calm manner failed to spark the necessary fire. Wolfsburg seemed to be satisfied with reaching the barrage far too early. The plan to save themselves over the two additional games failed miserably in the end.

Those responsible

VfL Wolfsburg's relegation is the result of a sporting decline that had already become apparent in recent years. Since the successful period under Oliver Glasner with fourth place in the 2020/21 season, Lower Saxony has lagged behind expectations despite millions in support from Volkswagen.

The long-sacked managing director Peter Christiansen is primarily responsible for accelerating the decline. The Dane had come to Wolfsburg with great ambitions, but was too often wrong when making personnel decisions and also caused offense with his robust manner. However, the lack of sporting expertise on the supervisory board and the indifference of many players were also responsible for the team's eventual relegation.

The consequences

What happens next at VfL Wolfsburg is still completely open. Compared to other relegated teams, however, the consequences will be limited, at least financially, even if the budget will of course be significantly reduced. However, Volkswagen has already made it clear that it will continue to provide VfL Wolfsburg Fussball GmbH with generous support.

Although no longer with between 70 and 80 million euros, but still with a budget that will make a direct return to the top flight almost an obligation. VW spokesman and VfL Supervisory Board Chairman Sebastian Rudolph had already told NDR before relegation was confirmed: "Regardless of the league, there is a financial stability that we deliver, that we provide. "The Volkswagen Group is firmly committed to VfL Wolfsburg."

In terms of personnel, however, everything will be put to the test. VfL needs a new manager, a coach and a completely new team. And in a very short space of time, because the new season starts at the beginning of August due to relegation. Swiss sporting director Pirmin Schwegler, who has held the post in Wolfsburg since last December, has a busy summer ahead of him.

The coaching question

Alongside Swiss supervisory board member Diego Benaglio and the injured Patrick Wimmer, Dieter Hecking was the only Wolfsburg player to speak after the 2-1 defeat in extra time in Paderborn. "Relegation always hurts," said Hecking, who after relegation with VfL Bochum last season was at least partly responsible for the next trip to the second division.

Although the 2015 cup-winning coach provided stability, Hecking was too cautious overall in the final spurt of the season. He also reacted far too late on Monday evening. Instead of bringing on a fresh striker to relieve the pressure, he only made his first substitution nine minutes before the end of normal time. The speedy Mohammed Amoura only came on in the second half of extra time.

It remains to be seen what will happen next with Hecking. "We'll certainly get together over the next day or two to analyze the ten weeks I've been in charge," said Hecking. "I have to let that sink in first." In principle, he still wants to work as a coach. A move to the position of managing director is also on the table. However, it is more likely that Hecking will not continue at VfL.

The team

Alongside Christiansen and sporting director Sebastian Schindzielorz, who was also released during the season, the players bear the main responsibility for the relegation. For a long time, many of the professionals seemed largely indifferent to VfL's fate. The face of the team will therefore change fundamentally. In Elvis Rexhbecaj, one new arrival has already been confirmed, with many more to follow. Like so many others, the Christian Eriksen chapter will end after relegation. Jonas Wind, Kamil Grabara, Lovro Majer, Konstantinos Koulierakis, Denis Vavro - they will probably all move on to another club.