Lia Wälti is looking forward to the quarter-final against Spain.

Switzerland face Spain in the European Championship quarter-finals on Friday. Despite being the underdog, Lia Wälti believes her team can pull off a coup. The 32-year-old sees the key to success in the support of the crowd - and in parallels with the men's team of 2010.

"We don't have to set off fireworks, but play realistically. And then we also have to be nasty": these are words that Benjamin Huggel chose before Switzerland's first group game at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Back then, coach Ottmar Hitzfeld's team faced the Herculean task of Spain. In Durban, the Swiss sensationally beat the heavy favorites and reigning European champions 1:0. Thanks to luck, a cohesive team performance and Gelson Fernandes, who somehow poked the ball over the goal line in the 52nd minute.

On Friday in Bern, the roles will be just as clear-cut as they were back then. The world champions from Spain literally strolled through the group stage, have so far fully lived up to their role as favorites to win the European Championship title and see the Wankdorf as just a stopover on the way to the final in Basel on July 27. On the other hand, the Swiss are the clear outsiders. Even advancing to the quarter-finals can be seen as a historic success. Everything that comes next is an encore.

"Yes, we are the underdogs," says Lia Wälti. "But we have nothing to lose and - unlike in the group matches - no pressure. That's what gives us courage."

The "knee of the nation"

The fact that Wälti has made her mark on the Swiss game so far at this European Championship is not something to be taken for granted. The Arsenal midfielder was not at full strength throughout the second half of the season. She missed the main European Championship rehearsal against the Czech Republic at short notice. Wälti, the nation's new "knee", was also an issue before every group game. The 32-year-old was always able to play a part and steer the Swiss game. She did this so well that she was voted into the eleven of the preliminary round by the renowned German football magazine Kicker. She stopped an opponent's attack 26 times - no player was more successful as an "interceptor".

"There are days when I feel better, then there are days when I feel worse," says Wälti. There's no point in complaining about pain. "I always have one goal and that's to be on the pitch in the next game. I'll do anything for that." Physio, osteopathy and regeneration are the key words. The fans give her the adrenaline kick she needs. "Every little ache goes away."

The magic triangle

Wälti also has a crucial role to play in the quarter-final against Spain. She has to orchestrate the midfield against the ball virtuosos, create space herself, win balls and initiate counter-attacks. She will be up against arguably the best midfield in the world with multiple world cup winners Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas as well as Patricia Guijarro from FC Barcelona. "There are probably no better players in the world than those three. It will be a big challenge for us," says Wälti. However, it is not enough to focus solely on the midfield trio. The other players also have enormous quality.

The Spaniards not only scored the most goals in the group stage (78 times), but also the most goals (14). The Iberians' high percentage of possession is particularly grueling for their opponents. Montse Tomé's team sometimes monopolize the ball for several minutes at a time. With an average of just under 70% possession, "La Roja" receive 89.7% of their passes - which is also by far the best figure of all the teams.

"We have to accept that we probably won't have the ball a lot of the time in this game," says Wälti. It will be important to work well against the ball and to switch quickly when the ball is won. "The difficulty in games like this is that you get tired when you're chasing the ball. Once you have the ball, you can't rest, you have to keep moving."

The bad memories

Switzerland have experienced the quality of the Spaniards on several occasions in the recent past. The two teams met three times between August and October 2023. The Iberians always ran out clear winners, with a goal difference of 17:2. So how can they do anything against this overpowering opponent? "The momentum is on our side. We have a home tournament and the fans behind us," says Wälti optimistically. That gives the team an incredible boost and has also pushed them to performances that they have not been able to show in recent months.

"We also have a very different team compared to two years ago. We play differently, more physically, more intensively," says Wälti. This is precisely where the key player sees the key to success. "We know about the individual class of the Spaniards. But we also know that they don't like it when we play physically. It's always best when the opponent is nice and doesn't hurt you. That's why we have to annoy them. Then they make mistakes too."

These are similar words to those uttered by Huggel 15 years ago. Before Switzerland landed the big coup.