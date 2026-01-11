Lia Wälti (here in the Champions League against Bayern Munich) wins the Italian Supercup with Juventus Turin Keystone

Double winners Juventus Turin also win the Super Cup. The team featuring Swiss internationals Lia Wälti and Viola Calligaris beat defending champions AS Roma 2:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The champions and cup winners from Turin turned the game around against the current Serie A leaders in Pescara. The decisive goal was scored by 35-year-old Cristiana Girelli five minutes before the end.

After coming on as a substitute, Alayah Pilgrim gave the Romans a boost in attack. However, the Swiss international was unable to score.

For Juventus, with Wälti in the starting eleven and Calligaris on the bench, it was their fifth Super Cup win after 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023.