Sydney Schertenleib (left) and Lia Wälti (center) march towards the Champions League final in Lisbon. Keystone

Two Swiss national team players will face each other in the women's Champions League final in Lisbon on May 24.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The young Sydney Schertenleib qualified with FC Barcelona thanks to two 4:1 victories against Chelsea. Lia Wälti's Arsenal managed a 4:1 away win in Lyon on Sunday, rectifying the 2:1 defeat from the first leg. Both Swiss players watched the semi-final second legs from the substitutes' bench.