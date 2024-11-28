Ramona Bachmann is unable to attend a planned media appointment on Wednesday due to the flu. Keystone

Luana Bühler won't even be joining the team, Lia Wälti, Naomi Luyet and Géraldine Reuteler are leaving the camp early and Ramona Bachmann is flat with the flu. The national team is already on the ropes before the kick-off against Germany.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nati coach Pia Sundhage will have to put her improvisation skills to the test in the games against Germany (November 29) and England (December 3) following the absence of four regular players.

Ramona Bachmann, who will be condemned to bed rest on Wednesday due to a "mild flu", is another top player at risk of being ruled out.

Below you can find out which players are out and who is replacing them. Show more

On November 19, Pia Sundhage will announce her squad for the matches against world-class teams Germany and England. The same 23 players will be called up as in the recent matches against Australia (1-1) and France. As the coach is allowed to nominate two more players than last time, two returning players, Seraina Piubel and Alena Bienz, will also be called up.

In the meantime, however, the squad looks completely different. Almost all the players who had to be on call have actually received a call-up. And not just any players are missing, but only those who were in the starting eleven against both Australia and France, including captain Lia Wälti.

🔁 Ivelj replaces Bühler

Two days after the squad was announced, the first refusal followed: defender Luana Bühler had to declare a forfeit. The 28-year-old Tottenham international will be replaced by GC player Noemi Ivelj, who is ten years younger.

❌ Profile of Luana Bühler Date of birth: April 28, 1996

Position: Defense

Club: Tottenham

International caps: 56

Instagram profile Show more

✅ Profile of Noemi Ivelj Date of birth: November 1, 2006

Position: Midfield

Club: Grasshopper Club Zurich

International caps: 5

Instagram profile Show more

🔁 Csillag replaces Luyet

YB shooting star Naomi Luyet left the camp on Monday, just a few hours after joining the squad, due to pelvic problems. The 18-year-old has been on fire of late, scoring a dream goal to give Switzerland victory against France. Aurélie Csillag from FC Basel takes her place.

❌ Profile of Naomi Luyet Date of birth: December 19, 2005

Position: Midfield

Club: BSC YB

International caps: 5

Instagram profile Show more

✅ Profile Aurélie Csillag Date of birth: January 24, 2003

Position: Attack

Club: FC Basel

International caps: 5

Instagram profile Show more

🔁 Waeber replaces Wälti

Less than five hours after Luyet's bitter exit, the next piece of bad news follows. National team captain Lia Wälti also had to leave and reported from a hospital bed in the evening. "What looked small turned out to be an abscess. Because we recognized it early, I got the help I needed. It's a reminder to always look after your body." She listened to him, trusted her instincts and had it checked out, she says. "Please take care of yourself and never ignore the little signs!"

Stephanie Waeber is invited to the audition instead of the 121-time international. The 23-year-old YB player is taking part for the first time. She has shown time and again in the league that she has qualities. But is it enough for her to shine on the big stage? One thing is clear: Nobody expects the potential debutant to adequately replace Lia Wälti of all people.

❌ Profile of Lia Wälti Date of birth: April 19, 1993

Position: Midfield

Club: Arsenal

International caps: 121

Instagram profile Show more

Profile Stephanie Waeber Date of birth: December 8, 2000

Position: Midfield

Club: BSC YB Women

International caps: 0

Instagram profile Show more

🔁 Xhemaili replaces Reuteler

Anyone who thinks that's all the bad news is mistaken. On Tuesday evening, Géraldine Reuteler, the next undisputed regular player, retired. The 25-year-old made her debut for the national team in 2017 and now has 73 international appearances under her belt. Her absence hurts, but recently she has been in top form at the club and in the national team. In the 1:1 against Australia, for example, she shone as a goalscorer.

Reuteler will be replaced by 21-year-old Riola Xhemaili, who has also been on fire at PSV Eindhoven. blue Sport called her original non-nomination the only surprise in Sundhage's squad. Xhemaili has already made her mark in the national team, scoring five goals in 28 games for Switzerland. She should be eager to work her way back up the hierarchy with top performances.

❌ Profile of Géraldine Reuteler Date of birth: April 21, 1999

Position: Midfield

Club: Eintracht Frankfurt

International caps: 73

Instagram profile Show more

✅ Profile of Riola Xhemaili Date of birth: March 5, 2003

Position: Midfield

Club: PSV Eindhoven

International caps: 28

Instagram profile Show more

Ramona Bachmann is flat

A media appointment with Ramona Bachmann is scheduled for Wednesday. But the star striker (151 games, 60 goals) will not be appearing in front of the media. Instead, bed rest is the order of the day. Bachmann is suffering from a "mild flu", according to the association. The hope is that she will recover in time and so no players will (yet) be called up to replace her.

At least at the press conference, the expectant mommy will be replaced. She will be replaced by Meriame Terchoun, who will become the godmother of Bachmann's child, as she reveals with a smile on her face. Terchoun is lively and feels fit. However, she has already taken quite a beating, as a tape on her hand reveals. When asked about this, the 29-year-old describes how she straddled an opponent in training and overstretched the ligaments on her fingers. This would undoubtedly be a bigger problem for a handball player than for a footballer, but it's still not pleasant.

😷 Profile of Ramona Bachmann Date of birth: December 25, 1990

Position: Attack

Club: Houston Dash

International caps: 151

Instagram profile Show more

The national team is knocked out, but not yet knocked out.

If it becomes clear that Bachmann will not be fit in time, only Amira Arfaoui of the outfield players on the standby list will be available, as all the others have already been called up.

Yes, the Swiss national team is on the ropes and seems to be on the verge of being knocked out. But as the saying goes: knocked-out boxers are the most dangerous. And so the games against Germany and England could go either way. At least on Wednesday evening, the national team officials won't have to announce any further absentees, which in the current situation is already tantamount to a small success story.