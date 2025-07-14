On Friday, the Swiss national team will face Spain in the quarter-finals of the home European Championship. On the Monday before the game, Lia Wälti and Alayah Pilgrim talk about the thriller.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Thanks for reading ...
... the media conference is over.
-
Wälti on the pressure against Spain ...
The closer the game gets, the greater the pressure. We're here to win. We're not here to watch Spain destroy us and get ahead.
-
Wälti on men's football ...
It's a difficult question. People twist our words around in our mouths when we talk about it. When we talk about equality, people say that we want the same pay. That's not the point. It's about creating the same conditions for the girls that the boys have. In the future, we would like to see a professional league in Switzerland. Step by step, but aiming for the dimensions that prevail in men's football ... I don't know if we want that. I think it's a bit inhumane. I don't think anyone is worth as much as a footballer deserves. Values are being lost. The beauty of women's football is that it's familiar, accessible, honest and safe. No matter how our sport develops, I hope it stays that way.
-
Wälti on tournament bonuses ...
It's really important that UEFA and FIFA are now paying out more money for such tournaments. The future of women's football is also that there can be profits for the associations. (...) At the moment we are in a transitional phase. (...) We have found a good solution with the bonuses. They are certainly higher than ever before. This also has to do with the UEFA payouts. We are satisfied. Such tournament bonuses are incredibly important for us because we have certain players who still don't earn well. A great plus, but not the reason why we were so jubilant.
-
Wälti on the preparation against the strong Spanish team ...
On the one hand, it's mental preparation. We won't have the ball for the most part and will be working without it. Then our counter-attacking game has to be really good. It's not that we can't do anything on the ball. The difficulty in games like this is that you get tired when you don't have the ball. And when you have the ball, you rest. And that's the problem. (...) I'm 100 percent convinced that we know what it means to play against Spain. They are the best team in the world and it will be a challenge.
-
Wälti on her physical condition ...
I'm focusing on the positives. There are days when I feel better, others when I feel worse. In the end, there's no point in complaining about my pain. I have one goal and that is to be back on the pitch for the next game. I'll do anything for that.
-
Wälti on her mental state ...
That's difficult to answer. Mentally, it's such a tough experience that we've had here. It's difficult to find the right words. You try to enjoy the moments and at the same time everything passes you by. You certainly need some time after the tournament to reflect on it. (...) The fact is that we have a good team spirit. But it's also a fact that the pressure was higher than ever before. I'm incredibly proud that we were able to withstand the pressure. That requires every single player in the team.
-
Wälti on the first half against Finland ...
We got off to a great start to the game. We created chances and hardly conceded anything. After that, we lost control a bit. It's important to get through phases like that, not get a goal and then regain our momentum. For me, Finland were the best team in the group stage in terms of play.
-
Wälti on the comparison with the previous games against Spain ...
It's our momentum. We have a home tournament and have the fans behind us. That gives us an incredible boost and makes us perform in a way that we haven't been able to in recent months. Our team is different from two years ago. We play more physically, with more intensity and force our opponents into action. Two years ago, we perhaps played a little more passively. But Spain is still Spain. We are outsiders. We have no pressure and that gives us courage. The pressure was so great in the last three games, now it's nice to be able to let it go.
-
Wälti on the Spanish midfield trio ...
There are no better players in the world than those three. It will be a big challenge. We can't give them too much space. We know their individual class, but we also know that they don't like it when we play physically.
-
Pilgrim on her Swiss and Moroccan roots ...
What's typically Swiss about me is that I'm always organized and have everything under control. What's African about me is that I'm not punctual and I like to move around when the music is on.
-
Pilgrim on Spain's defense ...
Spain have top players. But they can also make mistakes, especially in defense. They're only human and we'll get our chances.
-
Pilgrim on playing ...
I started gaming in the winter. But I don't play that much. I wanted to start because my friend and his brothers used to game all the time. Then I was like: 'What should I do now? Then I started. But it was only a short gaming career.
-
Pilgrim's mother grew up with a lion ...
My mother grew up with a lion. My grandfather was a lawyer for the Nock circus. There were lion cubs that were pushed out from under the bars. They (circus officials, editor's note) didn't know what to do with the babies. The mother didn't want them. Then they asked my grandfather if the lion cubs wanted to come with us. There were three babies. Two had no mother's milk, were too weak and didn't survive. And "Mautzli" survived and was raised in my mother's family home. In winter they went sledging, my grandfather was also the school president at the time and went to school with the lion on a chain. We later had to put the lion to sleep because he fell out of his cage and broke his back. When he got big and heavy, it was no longer possible. Because he meant a lot, my grandfather had him stuffed and put him in front of his lawyer's office for the burglar (laughs). And now it's in our living room.
-
Pilgrim on the national team hype ...
It's extremely nice to see how many fans we have. The stadiums are full, we get a lot of applause. The public training session was also full. It's great to see how many people support us and get behind us.
-
Pilgrim on the Spain game ...
It won't be an easy game. Anything is possible. We're playing at home in front of a great crowd. The atmosphere in the team is great, we're looking forward to it and have nothing to lose.
-
Pilgrim on the Finland game ...
We had some problems in the center for a while. But we always believed in ourselves, even when Finland converted the penalty. It paid off in the end.
-
Pilgrim on the competition in the national team ...
There is competition, but it's good and healthy. Everyone is happy when they can help the team. We have a good atmosphere in the team, that's the most important thing.
-
The players are there
The media conference with Lia Wälti and Alayah Pilgrim begins.
-
Riola Xhemaili and Svenja Fölmli are already looking ahead to the Spain game
-
Hello ...
... and welcome to the media conference with Lia Wälti and Alayah Pilgrim.