My mother grew up with a lion. My grandfather was a lawyer for the Nock circus. There were lion cubs that were pushed out from under the bars. They (circus officials, editor's note) didn't know what to do with the babies. The mother didn't want them. Then they asked my grandfather if the lion cubs wanted to come with us. There were three babies. Two had no mother's milk, were too weak and didn't survive. And "Mautzli" survived and was raised in my mother's family home. In winter they went sledging, my grandfather was also the school president at the time and went to school with the lion on a chain. We later had to put the lion to sleep because he fell out of his cage and broke his back. When he got big and heavy, it was no longer possible. Because he meant a lot, my grandfather had him stuffed and put him in front of his lawyer's office for the burglar (laughs). And now it's in our living room.