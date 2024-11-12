Arsenal playmaker Lia Wälti keeps an overview in every situation. Picture: Keystone

Lia Wälti celebrates a 4-0 win with Arsenal away at Juventus. Juve conceded three goals in the final quarter of an hour, shortly after Viola Calligaris was substituted. Find out more about the Swiss team's performance in the Champions League here.

Patrick Lämmle

Wälti wins with Arsenal away at two Nati colleagues

Lia Wälti celebrates a commanding 4-0 victory away at Juventus Turin in the Champions League. The national team captain played as a ball distributor in central midfield for Arsenal until her substitution in the 85th minute. Australian Kyra Cooney-Cross, who replaced Wälti, provided the assist for the final goal shortly after coming on as a substitute.

Juventus Turin, the sovereign leaders in their domestic league, also have a Swiss national team player in the starting eleven: Viola Calligaris. In the 38th minute, the 28-year-old tried to prevent the first goal with a tackle, but it remained an attempt. In the 69th minute, Calligaris made way for Swedish international Emma Kullberg, but the change did not have the desired effect from Turin's point of view - on the contrary. Arsenal scored three more goals in the final quarter of an hour.

Viola Calligaris stops Caitlin Foord with a spirited tackle. Picture: Imago

Alisha Lehmann still has to wait for her first Champions League appearance for Juve. The undisputed social media queen is having a tough time in Turin. But she always has a good mood with her.

Alisha Lehmann is still smiling. Keystone

Group C results Juventus Turin - Arsenal 0:4

Bayern Munich - Vålerenga IF 3:0

Group C table after matchday 3 Bayern Munich (9 points)

Arsenal (6 points)

Juventus Turin (3 points)

Vålerenga IF (0 points)

Schertenleib only a substitute ++ Vallotto misses top chance

Hammarby international Smilla Vallotto will have to wait a long time before she gets a chance to play. The 20-year-old came on as a substitute in the 86th minute against Manchester City with the score at 2-0 and missed a great chance less than two minutes later. There could have been more.

Barcelona once again put on a great show in the Champions League. After their 9:0 win against Vallotto's Hammarby on matchday 2, Barça beat St. Pölten 7:0 at the Estadi Johan Cruyff on matchday 3. Because the defending champions lost 2:0 away to Manchester City in the first round, they do not top Group D despite two resounding victories.

The 17-year-old Swiss super talent Sydney Schertenleib is in the Barça squad, but will have to watch her team-mates from the bench. It was already clear before the game that St. Pölten would have no chance, as the club is plagued by an unparalleled injury crisis. There were just two outfield players and two substitute goalkeepers on the bench. The 21-year-old Ella Touon (2 international caps) has also been missing through injury for some time.

Group D results Barcelona - SKN St. Pölten 7:0

Manchester City - Hammarby IF 2:0