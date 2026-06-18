Ivorian Elye Wahi will be allowed to play against Germany after all Keystone

A turnaround in the Elye Wahi case: The 23-year-old forward is now allowed to enter Canada after all and will play in the Ivory Coast’s World Cup match against Germany.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The federation said in a statement that it is “pleased with this positive outcome and thanks everyone involved who contributed to resolving this issue.”

Wahi, who was loaned by Eintracht Frankfurt to the French first-division club Nice in January, had apparently been taken into police custody in France for a time before his World Cup trip. The Marseille public prosecutor’s office confirmed to the German Press Agency (dpa) that a 23-year-old soccer player was arrested on May 29 on suspicion of organized fraud, organized corruption in sports, receiving stolen goods, and money laundering.

Specifically, Wahi is alleged to have intentionally provoked a yellow card during a Ligue 1 match against Metz on May 17. The French league reported that it had received reports of unusual activity in international sports betting related to the match. An unusually large amount had been wagered on Wahi receiving a caution. The league subsequently involved the French judicial authorities.

It is unclear whether the Canadian authorities’ initial refusal to grant Wahi entry was related to the possible allegations of match-fixing. The federation stated that it had “taken note of the various articles and information” published about the national team player. However: “To date, the federation is not aware of any legal or administrative proceedings concerning him.”

Wahi was in the starting lineup for the Ivory Coast’s 1-0 victory over Ecuador in Philadelphia.