The shoulder injury Edin Dzeko sustained in the playoff match against Italy continues to preoccupy an entire nation Keystone

This is Bosnia and Herzegovina’s second World Cup appearance, following their debut in 2014. The team’s star player is the same as he was twelve years ago: Edin Dzeko.

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Edin Dzeko missed the opening match against Canada due to ongoing problems with his shoulder. Ahead of the match against Switzerland, an entire nation is therefore wondering: Will he return to the field?

While the match is likely still too soon for Grenchen-born Haris Tabakovic, who is recovering from a metatarsal fracture, coach Sergej Barbarez told Bosnian media that Dzeko is “more or less ready.” This means that the third-oldest outfield player at the World Cup—behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric—could see action on Thursday.

In 148 international appearances to date, Dzeko has scored 73 goals, including one against Switzerland. In March 2016, he scored the opening goal in the only match to date between the two national teams. Bosnia and Herzegovina won the friendly in Zurich 2–0.

A Simple Recipe for Success

“I never thought I’d still be playing at 40,” the striker said in a Sky interview about his “never-ending story” on the soccer field. His recipe for success sounds simple: “I listen to my body and train intensively before and after practice.”

The reward: At a respectable age for a soccer player, Dzeko is experiencing another special highlight. And of course, as he makes his second World Cup appearance with Bosnia and Herzegovina—following his debut in 2014—the veteran is hoping for a happy ending this time around. Their World Cup debut twelve years ago in Brazil ended in the group stage following losses to Argentina (1–2) and Nigeria (0–1), as well as a 3–1 victory over Iran.

“Advancing is possible. But to do that, we have to give it our all on the field. And we have to stay grounded and take it one game at a time,” Dzeko cautioned.

Back in Form at Schalke

“When he’s there, no matter what shape he’s in, he’s worth his weight in gold. Sometimes he can make a huge difference with just a few words. The guys listen to him. That’s important.” That’s how Coach Barbarez recently described Dzeko’s leadership role.

There had been no indication last winter that Dzeko would once again be carrying the hopes of an entire nation this summer. At AC Fiorentina, after eleven scoreless appearances, he was playing only a supporting role; his career seemed to be on the decline. But then came the move to Schalke 04.

In Gelsenkirchen, the striker—celebrated by the fans as a messiah—truly blossomed once again. “I couldn’t have made a better decision, honestly,” Dzeko said in retrospect. “Everything that happened was better than expected.” Whether he’ll remain with the Royal Blues after their promotion to the Bundesliga—to which he contributed six goals—is still up in the air, however.

For now, the only thing that matters is the World Cup. “I’m not the youngest anymore, but I can still contribute a little,” Dzeko said, promising: “We’re here to get good results, not to party or go on vacation.”