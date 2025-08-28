By accepting the acquittal of Blatter (pictured) and Platini, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has closed another chapter in the football investigation. (archive picture) Keystone

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has decided not to appeal against the acquittal of former football officials Joseph Blatter and Michel Platini. The acquittal for fraud, embezzlement, mismanagement and falsification of documents is therefore legally binding.

Keystone-SDA SDA

With the acceptance of the verdict, which was pronounced by both the first and second instance, a further chapter in the football investigation has been closed, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) announced on Thursday.

Former FIFA boss Blatter and former Uefa boss Platini were acquitted of the charges in the second instance on March 25, 2025 by an extraordinary appeals chamber in Muttenz BL according to the principle of "in dubio pro reo" (in case of doubt for the accused). Following the acquittals at the Federal Criminal Court in 2022, the OAG lodged an appeal.

The accusation centered on a payment of two million francs to Platini for his consultancy work for the world football association. This was based, among other things, on an oral contract with Blatter.