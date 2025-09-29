Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport provides you with an overview of the Swiss female footballers abroad.

Patrick Lämmle

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

Chelsea Livia Peng

Once again only substitutes in the 4-0 away win against West Ham United.

Manchester City Iman Beney

Beney started in the League Cup against Everton (3-1) during the week and set up City's third goal. The 19-year-old was absent from the squad for Sunday's 4-1 win over London City Lionesses.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

During the week, Maritz was shown the red card in the 83rd minute in the League Cup against Tottenham after a monster tackle - Aston Villa then lost on penalties. On Saturday, Maritz is suspended against Arsenal (1:1).

West Ham United Leila Wandeler

Wandeler made her starting XI debut for West Ham last Wednesday. And what she showed on the way to a 5-1 win against Charlton Athletic in the League Cup was impressive: the 19-year-old international scored a dream goal to make it 3-1 and set up the 5-1. On Sunday, Wandeler made a mini appearance against Chelsea, coming on as a substitute in stoppage time with the score at 4-0.

West Ham United Seraina Piubel

Piubel is also in the starting eleven in the Cup and misses a top scoring chance. Piubel is substituted in the 78th minute against Chelsea. The fourth defeat in the fourth league game had long since been sealed.

Tottenham Luana Bühler

Bühler continues to miss Tottenham through injury.

🇩🇪 Germany

Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

In the 4-3 win a week ago, Riesen played until 30 minutes from the end, three days later she was on the bench in the 2-1 defeat. On Sunday, in the 3-1 DFB Cup win against Viktoria Berlin, Riesen was allowed to start again. After just over an hour, the 25-year-old was substituted with an injury.

Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

A week ago, Reuteler set up two goals in the win against Leipzig, against Leverkusen (1:2) she was unable to make her mark on the game. In the cup, the Nati star was then given a short rest for once, although she was substituted at half-time.

Frankfurt Noemi Ivelj

Ivelj does not play in the two Bundesliga matches, but is then allowed to play until the 90th minute in the cup. She misses the first chance to score in the 3rd minute, but in the 70th minute she initiates the 3:1 with a pass into the deep.

Wolfsburg Smilla Vallotto

Last Wednesday in the 4:2 win in the Bundesliga against Werder Bremen, she again made a partial appearance. Vallotto then scored the 9:0 in the 11:0 win in the cup against ATS Buntentor.

Hoffenheim Naomi Luyet

Luyet is still not at 100 percent and is missing from the Hoffenheim squad.

Freiburg Julia Stierli

She played in the 4-0 defeat against Bayern Munich on Tuesday. On Sunday she was on the bench for the 4:0 win in the cup against Hannover 96.

Freiburg Svenja Fölmli

Fölmli is currently out due to an ankle injury.

Freiburg Aurélie Csillag

Against Bayern, Csillag is substituted in the 61st minute with the score at 0:1. However, she does not turn the game around and instead scores three more times. At the weekend, she scored the early 1:0 in the cup and left the pitch injured after an hour.

Freiburg Alena Bienz

She didn't get a chance against Bayern, but played against Hannover. In the 12th minute, she was unlucky to hit the crossbar with a direct free kick.

Freiburg Leela Egli

Against Bayern, Egli is substituted after an hour with the score at 0:1, in the cup match she sits on the bench.

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

On Monday, Herzog conceded four goals against Frankfurt despite a number of saves, and three days later suffered a 1-0 defeat against HSV. At the weekend, she was given a break in the cup against second division side SG 99 Andernach and saw her team win 7:0.

RB Leipzig Lara Marti

Lara Marti tore her cruciate ligament shortly before the European Championships and will be out for some time.

Union Berlin Nadine Böhi

Böhi has so far only played in the regional league following her move to Union Berlin.

Werder Bremen Amira Arfaoui

"Amira Arfaoui is missing for personal reasons", can be read on the Werder Bremen website before the cup match against Victoria Hamburg (7:0). During the week she played 65 minutes in the 2:4 against Wolfsburg.

1st FC Cologne Lydia Andrade

Andrade is substituted at the break in the 2-1 win against SGS Essen. The result does not change. At the weekend, she was substituted in the cup in the 79th minute with the score at 5:0 and then scored the final goal to make it 6:0.

1st FC Cologne Ella Touon

Touon makes her first appearance of the season in the cup and then goes the full distance.

1. FC Nuremberg Lara Meroni

Meroni is still out injured.

Carl Zeiss Jena Elena Mühlemann

Carl Zeiss Jena secured their place in the last 16 of the cup with a 5-0 win over Chemie Leipzig. The 22-year-old Mühlemann scored the 4-0 goal.

🇮🇹 Italy

Juventus Turin Lia Wälti

Lia Wälti has not yet played a minute for Juventus. But in the Cup final, she sits on the bench for the first time and gets to celebrate with her new team-mates at the end.

Juventus Turin win their first title of the season. Imago

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

Calligaris played in the Cup semi-final against Inter, but three days later she was on the bench for the final against AS Roma.

AS Roma Alayah Pilgrim

At the start of the week, Pilgrim sets up the 1-0 in the Cup semi-final against Lazio Roma. In the Cup final against Juventus, she was substituted in the 83rd minute, and ten minutes later the Romans conceded the all-important goal in stoppage time.

Como Alisha Lehmann

Alisha Lehmann looks back on a match-free week. The league opener on October 5 against Lazio Rome will be a serious affair.

US Sassuolo Noemi Benz

Sassuolo kick off the season on October 4 and face Juventus Turin in the league opener.

🇪🇸 Spain

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

In the 2-0 win against Espanyol Barcelona, Schertenleib is substituted for the strong Putellas in the 83rd minute.

RCD Espanyol Laia Ballesté

Ballesté does not play in the derby defeat against the great FC Barcelona.

🇫🇷 France

Dijon Meriame Terchoun

Terchoun was substituted in the 64th minute against Strasbourg with the score at 0-3. Dijon then conceded another goal.

RC Strasbourg Eseosa Aigbogun

Aigbogun plays the full distance for Strasbourg.

🇳🇱 Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

Xhemaili continue their enviable form. In the 4-0 win against Hera United, she outwitted her opponent to make it 2-0 in the 25th minute. After three rounds, Xhemaili already has four goals to her name.

🇺🇲 USA

Seattle Reign Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

Crnogorcevic is substituted in the 83rd minute of the 2-1 win over North Carolina Courage.

🇳🇴 Norway

Valerenga Naina Inauen

Inauen celebrates 2-1 victories in the league and cup semi-finals. In both games she is substituted for the last half hour.