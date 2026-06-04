War and games: Trump's balancing act between the World Cup and Iran - Gallery President with World Cup trophy: Trump and Infantino like to show off their good relationship. Image: dpa You might think it's about the World Cup at the White House - but it's about martial arts. Image: dpa Will Iran's leaders want to use the World Cup to their own advantage? Image: dpa War and games: Trump's balancing act between the World Cup and Iran - Gallery President with World Cup trophy: Trump and Infantino like to show off their good relationship. Image: dpa You might think it's about the World Cup at the White House - but it's about martial arts. Image: dpa Will Iran's leaders want to use the World Cup to their own advantage? Image: dpa

It should actually be a summer with lots of great events for Donald Trump: The football World Cup kicks off the round of events - but the president is busy with a war.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Iran war overshadows the start of the World Cup on June 11 - as well as Donald Trump's 80th anniversary on June 14 and the 250th US birthday on July 4.

The Iranian team has moved its team headquarters to Mexico and could possibly even play against the USA.

Trump fears that Iran will gain sympathy, but at the same time wants to use the tournament for PR on his own behalf. Show more

It is set to be a summer of superlatives for Donald Trump. The World Cup kicks off next week on June 11.

Just a few days after the start of the World Cup, the US President will celebrate his 80th birthday with cage fights in an arena at the White House, which is currently being built at lightning speed.

And on July 4, the USA celebrates its 250th birthday. But the hoped-for celebratory mood is clouded: the USA is still in the middle of a war with Iran.

There could be a duel on the pitch

It is unclear whether Trump will conclude a framework agreement with Iran for a way out of the war before the start of the World Cup. Either way, Iran will be an issue at the World Cup, as the Iranian football team is taking part in the tournament.

There could even be a duel between the USA and Iran on the pitch. If the USA finishes second in Group D and Iran finishes second in Group G, the teams will meet in the round of 16 on July 3 in Arlington near Dallas.

The Iranian team on May 13 before leaving for the tournament. KEYSTONE

In recent weeks, Iran has been in the headlines again and again in the context of the World Cup. For example, there was a stir when Iran's World Cup quarters were moved from the USA to Mexico as co-hosts of the championship.

According to Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum, "the United States did not want the Iranian national team to spend the night in the USA". There were also problems with visas for entry into the USA.

Iran participation harbors risks

According to political scientist Timm Beichelt from the University of Frankfurt (Oder), Iran's participation may harbor completely different political risks.

Beichelt, who published a book on the relationship between football and power years ago, asked by dpa: "What happens if the Iranian team wins important matches or wins the sympathy of the spectators? In such a case, could Iran's leadership even try to translate the image of the victorious underdog into the political sphere?"

Donald Trump with the FIFA Peace Prize and the World Cup trophy at the White House on December 6. KEYSTONE

Shortly after the war began on February 28, Trump had declared in March that the Iranian team was "welcome" at the World Cup, but that he "really didn't think it was appropriate for them to be there, for their own protection and their own security".

Ultimately, the president gave FIFA boss Gianni Infantino - the two men are always demonstrating their good relationship - a free hand in deciding whether to participate.

Opportunity for Trump: distraction from politics?

In April, Infantino expressed the hope that the situation in the war could calm down before the start of the World Cup. A ceasefire has been in place for weeks, but there have been repeated mutual attacks in recent days. At the same time, negotiations have been going on for some time.

In principle, the World Cup should come at just the right time for Trump: A major sporting event that offers a distraction from crises. With the potential to sweep an entire nation along as host - with many happy scenes of celebrating fans in American stadiums. The world as a guest in America.

Donald J. Trump honors college football league players in Wahsington on May 11. KEYSTONE

Trump needs just such images. Because in his second term in office since January 2025, his popularity ratings have fallen according to polling data in his own country. The Iran war in particular has earned Trump criticism.

The president is even coming under pressure from Republicans to put a quick end to the war. There is growing resistance in the US parliament. In any case, many in the country are tired of war, while the US government is constantly invoking the warrior ethos.

World Cup in the USA? Many feel nothing of it

Trump, who was honored with a dubious peace prize - some would say pandered to - by FIFA, promised in the spring: "It will be the biggest and safest sporting event in the history of the USA."

All players, officials and fans would be treated like "stars". Quite an announcement when you consider that, unlike in Switzerland, football is not the number one sport in the USA.

However, the grand narrative of the power of sport to unite nations has hardly caught on in the weeks leading up to the World Cup. In the media, on the streets - there was hardly any sense in the USA that a World Cup would soon be taking place here.

And Trump seems to be preoccupied with another sporting event at the moment anyway: combat sports. He announced the UFC's mixed martial arts cage fights at the White House on his 80th birthday on June 14 this week as "one of the most entertaining evenings in American history".