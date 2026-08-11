The friendly match between FC Basel and FC Barcelona sold out in no time. Anyone who still wants to snag a ticket should keep an eye out.

Here's what it's all about FC Basel will face FC Barcelona on Sunday, August 16, 2026. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.

You can watch the game live on blue Zoom, on the blue Sport YouTube channel, and on blue News.

FC Basel warns: “Don’t buy tickets on the black market or through unauthorized platforms!” Summary created with

FC Basel is hosting FC Barcelona for a friendly match. Interest in this game, which was organized on short notice, is huge. On Monday, advance ticket sales had to be halted because the system was completely overloaded. On Tuesday, everything ran smoothly—but that also meant the tickets were all gone in no time. Sold out!

It took only a few minutes before tickets were already being offered for resale on various websites. However, you should be careful when buying them, because, of course, this also attracts scammers.

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FC Basel states that it wants to “make this a soccer celebration for everyone” and has therefore kept ticket prices reasonable. “This makes it all the more upsetting to us that tickets for this game are now being resold on various platforms, sometimes at exorbitant prices. This is absolutely not what we intended.”

FCB asks that anyone interested refrain from buying tickets on the black market and warns against counterfeit tickets.

Contest and TV Tip

The tickets we’re giving away are definitely not fakes. Enter the contest, and with a little luck, you’ll get to watch the game at the stadium. For anyone interested who doesn’t win, you can watch this blockbuster game on free TV on blue Zoom, as well as on blue News and on the blue Sport YouTube channel. It’s all free!