Julian Nagelsmann (l.) and Deniz Undav (r.) on the pitch after the World Cup test against Ghana. (archive picture) Christian Charisius/dpa

Julian Nagelsmann rows back: After criticizing top joker Deniz Undav, he now focuses on reconciliation - and gives the striker hope for the World Cup. He was also encouraged to change course by his partner.

DPA dpa

Julian Nagelsmann has apologized to Deniz Undav for a critical statement after the test match victory against Ghana. In an interview, the national coach also gave the Stuttgart striker hope for a more important role in the German national team at the World Cup.

"At that moment, I just let myself get a bit triggered by a lot of questions about one and the same topic. It wasn't right and was also far too brash for the public. And then I said: "It was stupid of me, I'm sorry," said Nagelsmann in the interview format "Bestbesetzung" by Magenta, from which various media reported in advance.

Undav as an irritant

After Undav's late 2-1 winning goal as a wild card against Ghana at the end of March, the national coach had implied that the 29-year-old did not have sufficient quality as a starting eleven player and spoke briefly about the "seven-day ongoing topic of Deniz Undav".

"If he marches for 70 minutes beforehand, I don't know if he'll put it in like that. It was already a long step, which can be difficult for him after 70 minutes - also in view of the summer at 42 degrees," said Nagelsmann after the game.

Undav had remarked several times that he thought more playing time was appropriate and was not satisfied with his assigned role as World Cup backup. "Of course I'd like to change it, but I'm not the decision-maker, the national coach is. And as I said, that has to be respected," said Undav after the Ghana game.

Nagelsmann apologized to Undav

Nagelsmann now assured Undav that his plans could still change. "In March, the status was that he was a challenger and that he could play a good role as a wild card. He has done that. This role can always change. But that doesn't just affect Deniz, it affects all players," said the 38-year-old.

The debate was also due to feedback from his partner Lena Wurzenberger, said Nagelsmann. "Yes, I would advise you to do the same," she told him when he told her about a planned call to Undav.

He did not see any dissonance with Undav. "It was an unnecessary sentence, for which I apologized to Deniz the very next day. Thank God he accepted it and everything is fine between us," said Nagelsmann. For the central striker position, the national coach is planning with Kai Havertz as a regular and Nick Woltemade as the first substitute.

Different qualities required

Nagelsmann countered the impression that performance was not the primary criterion in his selection of World Cup players. There are, however, other components that are important for a World Cup call-up. "First of all, everyone has been nominated because they are capable of playing well for us. That's the most important thing. But then there are players who have other skills beyond that," said the national coach.

He also mentioned the VfB striker in this context. "Deniz Undav has an incredible sense of humor. Pascal Gross is someone who thinks like a coach. Waldemar Anton gets on with everyone and has a good feel for a group. He's a quiet leader," said Nagelsmann about some of the World Cup candidates.