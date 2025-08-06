It is THE scene of the game between Basel and YB (4:1): Edimilson Fernandes is awarded a penalty with the score at 1:1 and is subsequently sent off for assault. But should it even have come to this?

Jan Arnet

After the final whistle, YB captain Loris Benito and his coach Giorgio Contini need to talk to referee Luca Cibelli. The Bernese felt disadvantaged by the referee - and probably mainly because of the scene from the 56th minute.

Following an FCB corner, Xherdan Shaqiri steered the ball onto Edimilson Fernandes' hand after a cross. The VAR intervenes, Cibelli looks at the scene again and decides to award a penalty. Then it gets wild: YB goalie Marvin Keller and Basel's Dominik Schmid clash. Edimilson intervenes - and slaps the Basel player in the face. It's clear: red for Edimilson (see video above).

Shaqiri finally scores the penalty to make it 2:1. With one man less, YB can no longer react, and in the end Basel deservedly win 4:1.

Did the VAR only look at the handball?

However, the anger of the Bernese towards the referees does not relate to the penalty whistle or the sending off, but to the fact that no offside decision was made in the penalty scene. However, the TV images suggest that Shaqiri was offside when the ball was crossed.

An AI-generated image from SRF: Shaqiri is clearly too far forward here. Screenshot SRF

"I have the feeling there will still be discussions. The VAR probably focused too much on the handball. It looks very much as if Shaqiri was standing too far forward," says former YB and FCB coach Patrick Rahmen in the blue Sport studio.

And blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer says: "It wasn't a clear offside, but 10 centimeters is enough. The focus was on the handball. That's probably why they didn't even look at the offside - or at least not properly. If it really was offside, things might have turned out very differently."

blue refereeing expert Pascal Erlachner agrees with Rahmen and Fringer: "If it was offside, the penalty should not be given. But it's very difficult to judge with the naked eye."

In the final phase, with the score at 2:1, Basel were lucky that Jonas Adjetey was not sent off with a yellow card after a hard foul. Fringer: "It didn't go YB's way today. There were two or three actions where Basel were able to take advantage."

