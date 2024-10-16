Switzerland's supposed winning goal against Denmark was disallowed in the 74th minute to make it 3:2. The reason: Filip Ugrinic's corner kick was supposedly already out of bounds in the flight phase. But was that really the case?

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss national team draws 2-2 against Denmark.

In the 74th minute, a supposed goal by Zeki Amdouni is whistled off because the corner kick was supposedly out of bounds.

As there is no goal-line technology, the referee's decision stands. Show more

After the 2:2 draw against Denmark, the Swiss national team once again complains about bad refereeing. The supposed 3:2 by Zeki Amdouni was disallowed by the referee in the 74th minute because the corner kick by Filip Ugrinic was supposed to have gone out first.

But was that really the case? TV footage does not clearly show whether the ball was actually outside the area before it flew into the penalty area and Amdouni scored (see video above). In fact, it looks more like the goal should have counted.

However, because there is no baseline technology and apparently no cameras are aligned at the right angle, the VAR lacks the tools to make a clear judgment and the decision of the referee on the pitch stands.

Kobel: "If he wasn't out there, that would be extremely bitter"

After the game, the Nati stars are disappointed about the lack of technology, but do not want to blame the referee for the draw.

"It's annoying and disappointing when you score 3:2 and nobody complains and only the referee sees it that way. But we have to respect that, we can't change it," Breel Embolo told blue Sport.

"If the ball really wasn't out there, that's extremely bitter," goalkeeper Kobel agrees, while new signing Christian Witzig says: "I was hoping that the line technique could intervene somehow. That's not the case here, there's nothing you can do."

Yakin: "Could have rewarded us"

Coach Murat Yakin is reminded of a decision against Spain. "If we don't have goal technique or line technique, that's a shame. Even against Spain, the decision went against us at a key moment."

The national team coach is annoyed about the result because he was basically satisfied with the team's performance. "It's a shame, we could have been rewarded for the effort we put in today. And we would have deserved it."

Nevertheless, Yakin is certain: "We showed with today's game that we are still in the race and have it in our own hands."

