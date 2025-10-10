Switzerland face a key game in the World Cup qualifiers on Friday. Against Sweden, the national team will face a team with enormous attacking power - the names Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyökeres and Anthony Elanga stand out in particular. But Murat Yakin is prepared.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three Swedish attacking players moved for a total of 272 million euros in the summer, but have so far fallen short of expectations.

Isak, Gyökeres and Elanga have yet to impress for the national team, putting Sweden under pressure in the battle to win their group.

Nati coach Murat Yakin is optimistic after two wins, but warns against the individual class of the Swedes - an intense duel is expected. Show more

Alexander Isak moved to Liverpool for 145 million euros (the third most expensive transfer in football history), Viktor Gyökeres to Arsenal for 65.8 million and Anthony Elanga to Newcastle for 61.40 million. Three Swedes who cost a total of 272 million last summer. By comparison, the current national team squad includes ten players who changed clubs this summer. Their total transfer fee amounts to around 85 million euros.

However, the Swedish 272-million-euro strike force has yet to really ignite this season. Gyökeres has scored three goals in ten competitive matches. Elanga, who moved from Nottingham to Newcastle, is still waiting for his first goal after ten appearances. And Isak, the most expensive of them all, has only made sporadic appearances for the Reds so far. His only goal came in the cup against lower-ranked Southampton.

Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres: Sweden's great hope against Switzerland. imago

In the national team, the three stars also lagged behind their top form in September. They only managed a 2-2 draw against Slovenia and even lost 2-0 in Kosovo. However, it should not be forgotten that Isak hardly had any preparation in the summer due to his transfer pile-up and his strike at Newcastle and therefore lacked match practice in September, Murat Yakin recently emphasized in the football talk Heimspiel. Sweden's national coach Jon Dahl Tomasson therefore benched Isak against Slovenia and Kosovo.

The national team has been warned

Isak is now likely to be in the starting eleven against Switzerland, as only a win counts for Sweden in the battle to win the group. "We were lucky that everyone was fit. The Swedes are now slightly behind, but that makes them extremely dangerous," said Yakin. "With the two wins at the start, we've laid the foundations for a successful qualifying campaign. But that doesn't help you in the end if you then travel to Sweden and don't score."

When Nico Elvedi was asked about the Swedish attackers at the media conference on Wednesday, the central defender remained calm. "I know them a bit, but I've never played against them. Of course I know what to expect. They are three really good players. I'll certainly watch videos of them to analyze them and see what their strengths are."

Even if their current form leaves a lot to be desired, Isak, Gyökeres and Elanga are aware of their potential. Friday will show whether they can make the most of it - or whether national team goalkeeper Gregor Kobel will keep a clean sheet in the third qualifying match. For Yakin, one thing is clear: "Away against Sweden, with these names on the pitch - it will be a tough fight."

