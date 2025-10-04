"No character, no will to win": Manchester United club legend Wayne Rooney does not hold back with criticism of his former club Keystone

Manchester United host Sunderland with Granit Xhaka on Saturday. Things are still rumbling. Wayne Rooney says the club has lost its soul and Ruben Amorim is not the right coach.

"I don't know what's going on," explained Manchester United club legend Wayne Rooney in a BBC podcast during the week. "I sincerely hope Ruben Amorim can turn it around. But after everything I've seen, I don't have any hope." Amorim is as old as he is, he said. "He's still a young coach and I'm sure he has a great future ahead of him. But what's happening at the club at the moment is not Manchester United," said Rooney.

Amorim, who joined from Sporting Lisbon last season, was unable to halt Manchester United's downward spiral. The co-record champions finished the 2024/25 season in 15th place in the Premier League - their worst result in 51 years. After Saturday's 3:1 defeat against Brentford, the Portuguese coach has just one point per game in the league (34 points from 33 games).

200 million for three players

Manchester United invested almost 200 million francs in the summer for three new strikers, namely Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and ex-Sion player Matheus Cunha. Nevertheless, the club is only 14th in the Premier League after six games.

"The club has lost its soul," says United's record goalscorer Rooney. "I don't see the players fighting. I see no character, no will to win. I go to games and expect the team to lose or maybe get a point." The former England captain's verdict is harsh. "What's happening right now is not just the coach's fault. The players don't deserve to wear that shirt and it hurts," said Rooney.

The wrong coach

Jamie Carragher, a former player for arch-rivals Liverpool, believes Amorim - a "fantastic coach" during his time at Sporting - made a mistake in appointing him because his tactical system did not "fit the club and the traditions" of Manchester United. The fact that Amorim is "still in charge" is due to the fact that the management "made so many bad decisions on and off the pitch that the people concerned almost don't want to admit today that they made another one", Carragher said on Sky Sports.

His conclusion: "It was a disaster for the club, but also for the coach. I think unfortunately we're waiting for the inevitable. No one wants anyone to lose their job, but this situation has to end as soon as possible."

On Saturday, Manchester United host promoted Sunderland in the Premier League with captain Granit Xhaka - a team that shows what is possible with far fewer resources. Sunderland have only lost one of their first six games.

