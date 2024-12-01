Keystone

The day after the defeat against Germany, Seraina Piubel reviews the previous evening in an interview with blue Sport. She says a big thank you to the fans and is already in the mood for a bit of fun again.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss national team loses the test match on Friday evening against Germany 0:6 in front of a record crowd of over 17,000 fans.

Seraina Piubel, who was substituted for Alisha Lehmann at half-time, talks exclusively to blue Sport on Saturday about the bitter defeat and gives an insight into the inner workings of the team.

Despite the setback, Piubel remains positive and hopes that the national team will learn from its mistakes and show a different face against England on Tuesday. Show more

Seraina Piubel, is this defeat perhaps the best thing that could have happened to you? You know now: On a good day we can beat anyone, but if we let up even a few percent then it doesn't come good against the big boys ...

Of course, it's difficult to compare us with Germany. They're a world team, you just have to say that. They've already achieved a lot. We're also taking this as a lesson. We can take a lot out of the game and analyze certain points. Including things we did well despite the brutal result. The most important thing is that we do the things we're going to analyze better against England.

You saw Alisha Lehmann and Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, two of your "rivals", perform anything but convincingly in the first half. What was going through your mind?

In general, I thought the first half was good. We were compact, were close to our opponents, were able to build up pressure and were aggressive. We had the counter-attacks, we had the chances. And if we take them, then the game might look different at the break. But I was happy with what I saw from the outside in the first half.

But when you saw the chances that were missed, didn't you think deep down: Oh man, I want to go in now, I can do better ...

Well, I always want to go in. But you also have to say that it was a difficult ball for Alisha. It comes from the top and by the time she can control it, her opponents can already move up again. I think it's always difficult to be in a situation like that. And yes, running at the goalie on your own anyway, that's always associated with pressure.

You were substituted for Alisha Lehmann in the second half, but you had a tough time. You were crushed by Germany and you hardly got any balls. How do you rate your performance? Is that even possible after this game?

I have to be honest. I'm not really satisfied with myself. But of course, it was a good opponent. They dominated us quite a bit in the second half. It was really difficult when we had possession of the ball. But maybe you can still do something with your own initiative. I didn't manage to do that yesterday either. But you can learn something from every situation and we'll work on that.

You shouldn't talk too much about those who aren't there. But you've just had to mourn the loss of Lia Wälti, Ramona Bachmann and so on. Is that perhaps why you slumped and let yourselves be shot down?

Of course, experienced players were missing, you have to say that. But we still have to be ready for the 2025 European Championships and do our best on the pitch with the players we have. But I'm optimistic. We still have six months to go and we want to get the best out of every squad.

Most of them probably know what they could have done better. Perhaps it's better not to hear that a hundred times. Would it be wrong to limit your analysis to the positive aspects in order to boost your self-confidence?

Yes, that's definitely the case. We also had some good actions in the 90 minutes. I think it's important that we focus on these things. That gives us courage and self-confidence. I don't want to look at the six goals we conceded again. That really doesn't help us. The coaching team will get it right.

Speaking of positive things: you played in front of a record crowd again.

I really have to say, it's amazing to see that we had over 17,000 spectators in the Letzigrund. The fact that so many fans came despite the cold weather is super nice. You can tell that the anticipation for the Women's European Championship is already there. Of course it wasn't our best performance, but perhaps the fans were even happier to see six goals.

But you don't have to exaggerate now ...

I was only joking about the goals, of course.

(Piubel's voice and gestures during her statement would not have allowed any other conclusion; editor's note).

Could you have imagined three or four years ago that the stadium would be so full on a cold November evening? And it was "only" a test match.

I don't even know. But to see all these people, it's mega nice. We're incredibly grateful that so many people came. It makes you really happy that the 2025 European Championship is in Switzerland.

It also has to be said: The crowd at your matches is always very peaceful and informal. You're not always used to that at the Letzigrund in particular ... Is that how you perceive it?

I think it's always different whether it's clubs playing against each other or nations. Of course a lot of people from Germany came, but our Swiss also represented us wonderfully in the stands. And we notice that. Even when it's difficult, you look into the crowd or you hear them and that gives you another kick.

It was a home game for you here in Zurich anyway. There must have been a lot of friends and family members there. How does that feel?

I always enjoy playing in Zurich. That's the way it is and always will be. A lot of people from FCZ also came, which is always nice to see. Friends and family anyway. It's also cool that we can see them after the game. For a long time, we were able to join them in the stands, but now we have a "family corner" where you can chat with them in peace and quiet.

Seraina Piubel doesn't enjoy any freedom against Germany. Imago

You're usually pretty down after a loss like that. But at some point you have to change gear again. Do you have players who are good at lightening the mood by cracking a joke?

Yes, me for example. (laughs) But it's clear that everyone is a bit on their own on the journey home and needs that too. It also helps that we have single rooms so that everyone has their privacy. Again, you're happy in the morning when you get up and see your teammates again and can talk to them. So we've all had our minutes and are ready to go again.

In the evening, England play the USA at Wembley. Are you watching this game together or is it not on the program?

It's not a compulsory date. But knowing my team, everyone will probably watch the game. I think it's also important for us. Apart from the fact that England are our opponents on Tuesday, it's also a mega cool game to watch.

(The game between England and the USA ended goalless on Saturday evening in front of an impressive crowd of 78,346 fans).

It's quite possible that not all of England's regular players will be on the pitch against you. But they are so strong across the board that it will probably be a very difficult game anyway?

Of course! We don't expect it to be an easy game. But we're playing England and we just want to finish the year well for us. I'm optimistic. I think we've now seen what Germany can do. We're analyzing what England can do and we already know some of it. We will prepare for this game in the best possible way.

After your move from FCZ to West Ham United in the summer, it's probably quite special for you to play with Switzerland in England.

Yes, of course, I now have two home games. (chuckles)

Do you already know whether you'll be playing?

We usually only know shortly before the game or the evening before. That's a good thing. We have two more training sessions and every player has to give it their all. Including me. It's not a foregone conclusion. That's why you have to give it your all and show that you want to play ...

And the atmosphere in the team is still as good as ever? You've been together for a few days now and yesterday there was a defeat ...

We've had our night now. And we always have a really good time together. I think you can see that on the pitch too, we build each other up.

Quotes from the game against Germany