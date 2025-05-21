Referee boss Dani Wermelinger talks to blue Sport about the four VAR penalties at Luzern v Servette, the refereeing criticism from Yverdon star Marchesano and the difficulties of scheduling the very hot last round.

Michael Wegmann

Dani Wermelinger, have you personally ever experienced four VAR penalties in one game like in Luzern v Servette?

Dani Wermelinger: No. And I never want to experience that again, it's a lot. But you should look at it from a different angle: In principle, referee Feday San did a good job and so did Sandro Schärer as VAR. Feday probably couldn't even see three of these four actions, and he should have seen the one penalty scene. Once again: four interventions are too many, but in the end the right decisions were made. That was the most important thing.

Antonio Marchesano has accused the referees of systematically whistling against Yverdon ...

... I think we should establish once and for all that no referee is biased or deliberately makes mistakes. The reality is that people work on the pitch and in the VAR in Volketswil and people make mistakes from time to time. But I can understand that people react emotionally after such a penalty is whistled in the 95th minute. I'm convinced that if the decision had been different, the other club would have reacted with similar emotion.

What is the biggest challenge now when it comes to assigning referees for the all-important final round?

That we put the right people in the right place. We then consider which is the most suitable video referee.

What do you have to pay particular attention to when assigning referees?

Firstly, we have to see who is available on a Thursday evening during the week. (Laughs) We're not professionals. The second point is, of course, who is in shape. We now use the referees who are in the best shape and who are in a flow. It's similar to the players.

How important are the experienced players?

It's clear that the veterans are very important for all of us, on the pitch and in Volketswil. They have already experienced a lot in their life as referees, which of course helps in such important games. But we can't just use experienced referees, it's simply not possible. We also used younger referees in the last round. We're sure they'll be able to cope and show what they can do.

Can you use the same referees on Thursday and Saturday?

No, that's impossible. We assume that a referee needs at least a two-day break between two matches in order to perform. Any less and they won't be able to recover.

