Bayern boss Dreesen "We can afford any transfer we want"

dpa

3.10.2025 - 21:13

The boss of the German record champions talks about the record champions' financial situation - also in comparison to international competitors.

DPA

03.10.2025, 21:13

Bayern Munich's CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen defends himself against the claim that the record German football champions can no longer afford the players they want. "We can afford every transfer we want to make. We have an excellent capital ratio, FC Bayern is doing very well," said the 58-year-old in "Welt am Sonntag": "But we want to be able to pay for a player - without having to run to the bank. That is not the DNA of FC Bayern."

Bayern recently lost out in the bidding for ex-Leverkusen player Florian Wirtz (now Liverpool FC) and ex-Stuttgart player Nick Woltemade (Newcastle United).

Dreesen pointed out that the international competition, especially in the Premier League, would have clear financial advantages thanks to the TV money. "At 125 million euros, the bottom club in the English league has 60 million more media revenue than us. Liverpool has 200, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid 160 each," said Dreesen.

