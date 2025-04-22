FC St.Gallen missed out on the top six by a hair's breadth and have to go into the relegation round. After the game against Sion, President Matthias Hüppi talks to blue Sport about missed targets and ambitions for the rest of the season.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC St.Gallen misses out on the top 6 and has to go into the relegation round.

President Matthias Hüppi is disappointed about the missed goals, but rules out a change of coach and now demands a strong finish to the season from the team.

After all, league survival has already been secured - the rest of the championship will now serve as a kind of extended pre-season preparation. Show more

FC St.Gallen will be desperate to break into the top six in front of a sold-out crowd at Kybunpark on Easter Monday, but will ultimately miss out on the Championship Group by a hair's breadth on goal difference.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for the Espen, who put in a strong performance recently, beating Sion 1-0, but whose comeback came too late in the championship. Because Lugano lost 2-0 to Lausanne-Sport in the parallel game, FCSG will have to play the last five games of the season in the relegation round.

"We clearly missed our target in the cup and we clearly missed our target in the championship," said President Matthias Hüppi dejectedly in an interview with blue Sport after the game. "It wasn't enough. But it was important to me that we put in a good performance today so that the public would be rewarded."

"We have full confidence in the coaching team"

After all, Hüppi notes that the European goal for the season was surpassed by reaching the group stage in the Conference League. Initially, the team had only aimed to reach the play-offs - a small consolation for the St.Gallen fans, who will definitely not get to see any European football next year.

"It was due to the phases in the spring when we dropped points against Winterthur and Yverdon," analyzed Christian Witzig after the 1:0 win against Sion. Defender Jozo Stanic also sees the problem in the games against supposedly easier opponents. "The disappointment is huge. We simply didn't win games that we should have won."

Hüppi, meanwhile, is already looking to the future again. "The sun is shining for everyone here, no one is standing out in the rain alone. We missed this together. We now have to draw the right conclusions." Meanwhile, the FCSG president categorically and clearly rules out a change of coach.

"We have full confidence in the coaching team" - the aim now is to deliver a strong finish to the season. For St.Gallen, however, this is just a kind of pre-season preparation. With 47 points ahead of the last five games, the eastern Swiss club can no longer be mathematically relegated.