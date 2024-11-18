  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Switzerland's comments after the defeat in Spain "We deserved more, but we were punished"

SDA

19.11.2024 - 00:05

Ricardo Rodriguez played in central defense.
Ricardo Rodriguez played in central defense.
KEYSTONE

The Swiss lost 3:2 in Spain, meaning that the Nati remain winless in their sixth group game in the Nations League. What the Swiss say on SRF after the last-minute defeat.

19.11.2024, 00:05

19.11.2024, 00:47

Ricardo Rodriguez: "It's a shame. We played a good game. We equalized, then made a stupid foul. We deserved more, but we were punished, that's football. We move on. Now we have to give everything to get to the World Cup. The option for me to play as a central defender is there. Murat Yakin knows that."

Yvon Mvogo: "A very difficult game for us. The Spaniards get two penalties, and in the end the second one decides the game. No matter how many saves you make as a goalkeeper, you're powerless. The goals conceded annoy me, I wanted to play to nil today."

Joel Monteiro: "I have mixed feelings. The goal helps me on my way, but the second goal conceded is on me. In the end it's a defeat."

Joel Monteiro is happy about his first international goal and annoyed about his partial responsibility for the second goal conceded
Joel Monteiro is happy about his first international goal and annoyed about his partial responsibility for the second goal conceded
sda

Murat Yakin: "We wanted to give everyone a chance to play today. Joel came in very well, he deserved the goal. The players grow with their tasks, the national team is a different level, especially here against Spain. We knew we wouldn't have much possession. Nevertheless, we had good ball combinations at times and also had two or three offensive actions and scored two goals. With a bit of luck, we could even have equalized. "

"Efficiency is certainly something we need to work on in the future, the killer instinct. We in the national team can't correct that, the players have to do that at their clubs. We now have time and hope that the players will take this to heart."

"The defense is the basis. We conceded goals too easily (during the campaign). The opponents punished us with efficiency, we have to stop that. Luck wasn't on our side either, but that's no excuse."

SDA

More from the department

Murat Yakin feels flat.

Murat Yakin feels flat"I'm glad the Nations League is over"

Nations League. Croatia get the point they need in Portugal - Denmark also advance

Nations LeagueCroatia get the point they need in Portugal - Denmark also advance

Defeat against Spain. Goal conceded in the 93rd minute - Switzerland miss out on a conciliatory end to the year

Defeat against SpainGoal conceded in the 93rd minute - Switzerland miss out on a conciliatory end to the year