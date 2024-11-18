Ricardo Rodriguez played in central defense. KEYSTONE

The Swiss lost 3:2 in Spain, meaning that the Nati remain winless in their sixth group game in the Nations League. What the Swiss say on SRF after the last-minute defeat.

Ricardo Rodriguez: "It's a shame. We played a good game. We equalized, then made a stupid foul. We deserved more, but we were punished, that's football. We move on. Now we have to give everything to get to the World Cup. The option for me to play as a central defender is there. Murat Yakin knows that."

Yvon Mvogo: "A very difficult game for us. The Spaniards get two penalties, and in the end the second one decides the game. No matter how many saves you make as a goalkeeper, you're powerless. The goals conceded annoy me, I wanted to play to nil today."

Joel Monteiro: "I have mixed feelings. The goal helps me on my way, but the second goal conceded is on me. In the end it's a defeat."

Joel Monteiro is happy about his first international goal and annoyed about his partial responsibility for the second goal conceded sda

Murat Yakin: "We wanted to give everyone a chance to play today. Joel came in very well, he deserved the goal. The players grow with their tasks, the national team is a different level, especially here against Spain. We knew we wouldn't have much possession. Nevertheless, we had good ball combinations at times and also had two or three offensive actions and scored two goals. With a bit of luck, we could even have equalized. "

"Efficiency is certainly something we need to work on in the future, the killer instinct. We in the national team can't correct that, the players have to do that at their clubs. We now have time and hope that the players will take this to heart."

"The defense is the basis. We conceded goals too easily (during the campaign). The opponents punished us with efficiency, we have to stop that. Luck wasn't on our side either, but that's no excuse."

