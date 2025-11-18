U17 national coach Pisino "We have no limit, but arrogance doesn't win games"

The Swiss U17s are through to the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar - and their unbeaten run is reminiscent of the golden generation of 2009. The run of success is set to continue against Ireland.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss U17 national team is through to the round of 16 at the World Cup and will face Ireland on Tuesday.

Coach Luigi Pisino emphasizes the importance of humility despite high ambitions and calls on his team to focus fully on every game.

Switzerland are back in the tournament for the first time since the legendary U17 World Cup in 2009 and remain unbeaten, but Pisino says the focus is not on myths but on performance in the here and now. Show more

The Swiss U17 national team has reached the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar. After finishing the group stage in first place with seven points, the junior team also won the round of 16 against Egypt 3:1. Ireland now await in the round of 16. National team coach Luigi Pisino expects a balanced game against an opponent with good individual players.

However, the coach has every confidence in his team: "The players were fully involved in setting the goals. The initial idea was to reach the knockout phase. And now we've said: we don't have to have a limit." However, it is important to show humility: "We can have ambitions, but with humility. Without it, it would be arrogance. And arrogance doesn't win games."

It is therefore about finding the right balance to perform, to have ambitions, but at the same time to work with humility. The players are clear about going step by step and focusing on each game: "We don't have a limit, but we have to earn it tomorrow against Ireland," said Pisino.

The Swiss U17 myth

Switzerland has a special relationship with the U17 World Cup. In 2009, the only time the national team with Xhaka, Rodriguez and Co. took part, they won the title and remained unbeaten.

Since then, Switzerland has never been back. This year, however, the national team is taking part and has yet again not lost. Does this myth accompany the current U17s? "No," says Pisino and explains: "It's clear that we never want to lose. And that is also a goal we have. But we focus on our performance. If we think too much about the result and the end of the game, then we're not on the right track."

The focus is on the task at hand on the pitch. If you think about other things, you lose focus and that should never happen at a tournament.

The round of 16 against Ireland is scheduled for Tuesday at 3.45 pm. But Pisino doesn't want to change the line-up much: "Rotating just to rotate makes no sense. You have to have the best team on the pitch." You often repeat what has worked well in the past. Nevertheless, the coach states: "We have a good squad. The substitutes have also performed well so far. That's one of our strengths, everyone is capable of performing."

