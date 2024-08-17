Bayern sporting director Max Eberl speaks plainly. imago

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany praises Thomas Müller's Champions League mentality during the victorious start to the season. Leon Goretzka is missing in Ulm. Board member Max Eberl points out necessities.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Leon Goretzka is missing from the Munich squad for Bayern's 4-0 DFB Cup win at SSV Ulm.

Bayern seem to want to sell the midfielder this summer. Sporting director Max Eberl makes it clear: "We don't have a money-spinner. We also have to make sure that everything works and fits."

The German record champions have spent around 125 million euros this summer on Michael Olise, João Palhinha and Hiroki Ito alone. Now one or two more players are to be sold. Show more

Mr. Cup Thomas Müller was unable to answer the exciting question of Leon Goretzka's future. "We'll see what happens in the next few days and weeks or whenever. But Leon is one of us. As a team-mate, he shows how important we are to him. It's the same for each other," said the scorer of the double in FC Bayern's 4-0 DFB Cup win at SSV Ulm. "He doesn't have an easy situation right now, but he's still training really excellently."

With his early goals (12th/15th minute), the soon-to-be 35-year-old veteran Müller played a key role in ensuring that Vincent Kompany made a pleasing start to his competitive career as FC Bayern coach. "It's important that we show the right energy. That's the basis, it has to be there," said the Belgian coach. Kingsley Coman and substitute Harry Kane on his debut in the DFB Cup added to the final score for the Munich side, who last played in the Berlin Cup final in 2020.

All the signs point to a break-up

Kompany had dispensed with Goretzka, who is going through a tricky phase in his career. After the 29-year-old missed the European Championship at home, all the signals at FC Bayern are now pointing to his departure. Inquiries are "not the big issue at the moment", said sporting director Christoph Freund, "but of course there are some interested parties for Leon Goretzka because he is simply a very good player."

Leon Goretzka is currently struggling in Munich. imago

Goretzka's contract runs until June 30, 2026, and there was no room for him in the midfield, which was even more crowded following the signing of Portugal's João Palhinha in the cup opener at the promoted second division side. Like Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, he could leave this summer. The Munich club would then receive a generous transfer fee and would have a high-paid star off their payroll. The club had decided to add new personnel to the squad after the title-less season - and the club will not be able to keep all the players.

Eberl: Don't have a money-spinner

"What's the saying? We don't have a money-spinner. We also have to make sure that everything works and fits," said sporting director Max Eberl when asked about de Ligt's move to Manchester United. The calculation for Goretzka, who is said to be highly rated by SSC Napoli and Atlético Madrid, is unlikely to be completely different. They want to be very clear with the players, said Kompany. "We do that in our family, but outside of that we don't need to say anything."

With just over a week to go before the Bundesliga opener at VfL Wolfsburg, his team-mates are eager to see what happens with Goretzka. "In the end, it's not my decision. From a player's point of view, I really like being on the pitch with Leon. I feel a bit sorry for him," said Joshua Kimmich, who formed the center of midfield in the starting eleven in Ulm together with Aleksandar Pavlovic. "But I'm not the one who can make a decision, it's a decision for the coach and the club. And I don't know what discussions there are."