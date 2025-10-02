There was no getting past Basel goalkeeper Marwin Hitz on Thursday Keystone

Goalkeeper Marwin Hitz receives special praise after FC Basel's 2:0 coup in the Europa League against Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart. Comments on the game.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Basel coach Ludovic Magnin thanked his boys after the game. It was a special victory for him, as he had played for Stuttgart from 2005 to 2009 and became German champion with VfB in 2007. "I saw a team today that gave everything from the first to the last minute. Everyone was there for each other in the difficult moments. And when we couldn't solve a situation, we had Jesus in goal," said Magnin at the media conference after the game.

By "Jesus in goal" he meant Marwin Hitz. The 38-year-old with the experience of 181 games in the Bundesliga put in an impressive performance, including saving a penalty from Ermedin Demirovic (36'). Asked afterwards whether it was his best game in an FCB kit? "You can judge that for yourselves. But that devalues my time in Basel so far." Whatever the case, it was a "very nice evening for him. We showed what we're capable of, not only on the ball but also against the ball. We had to defend a lot. Stuttgart didn't let up for a minute. That's a big difference to the Swiss league."

Another match-winner alongside Hitz was Albian Ajeti, who scored in the 3rd minute to make it 1-0. "We were in a great position. When Marwin saved the penalty, I knew that nobody would be able to get past him today. We deserved to win in the end. There hasn't been such a magical night at the Joggeli for years," said the 28-year-old striker, who is slowly but surely finding his way back to his old form after many injuries.

Previously, Basel's first season under Magnin had not gone according to plan in terms of results. In the play-off for the Champions League, the double winners were defeated by FC Copenhagen, in their first match in the Europa League phase they lost 2-1 at SC Freiburg and in the Super League, SCB are 5th in the table with four wins and three defeats.

"We're certainly missing points, but we've often played very well," says Magnin. "However, this season is different with so many games, we no longer go into the games rested. Our young players have to learn to play every third day." In addition, the goal is no longer the top 6, "but we are the hunted".

The next hunter is Servette away on Sunday. "Having to travel to Geneva now is obviously not to our advantage," said Magnin. "But we are FC Basel and accept all challenges. A win like this gives a lot of energy to the club."