Marwin Hitz receives special praise from the coach after FC Basel's 2:0 coup in the Europa League against Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart. Meanwhile, Shaqiri focuses on the team's performance. Comments on the game.

Keystone-SDA SDA

When you get goosebumps in the stadium, that's the best moment in football," beams FCB coach Ludovic Magnin in an interview with blue Sport after the coup against Stuttgart. "That's why you go to the training pitch every day. A fantastic evening, it couldn't be better - and then against my former club. That's the dot on the i."

He had seen a team that had given everything "from the first to the last minute", said Magnin. "In the difficult moments, everyone was there for each other. And if we couldn't solve a situation, we had Jesus in goal," said the 46-year-old, laughing at the outstanding performance of goalkeeper Marwin Hitz. "He was unbelievable."

The 38-year-old, who has 181 Bundesliga games under his belt, put in an impressive performance, including saving a penalty from Ermedin Demirovic (36'). Was this possibly his best evening in an FCB kit so far?

"It's always difficult right after the game. But of the last three or four evenings, it was certainly the best," joked Hitz in an interview with blue Sport. However, it was a "very nice" one for him. "Those are the infamous nights at the Joggeli," enthuses Hitz.

"We showed what we're capable of, not just on the ball, but also against the ball. We had to defend a lot. Stuttgart didn't let up for a minute. That's a big difference to the Swiss league."

Shaqiri: "I still have to talk to Moritz about the goal"

Shaqiri also earned top marks. With dream passes by the meter, he was once again the heart of the Basel game on Thursday evening. Shortly before the end, he then scored the goal of the round when he superbly chipped over Nübel to make it 2-0.

"We saw a solid team on the pitch today that fought right to the end," Shaqiri immediately put himself in the shadow of his team-mates on blue Sport after the game. However, he does not want to concede the 2:0 goal to Joker striker Moritz Broschinski - who had his head on the ball somewhere before, on or after the line.

"Of course I saw that the goalkeeper was far forward and that a good chip could go in. I still have to talk to Mo about why he's going for the ball at all," laughed the 33-year-old.

Another match-winner alongside Hitz and Shaqiri was Albian Ajeti, who scored in the 3rd minute to make it 1-0. "We were in a great position. When Marwin saved the penalty, I knew that nobody would get past him today. We deserved to win in the end. There hasn't been such a magical night at the Joggeli for years," said the 28-year-old striker, who is slowly but surely finding his way back to his old form after many injuries.

Previously, Basel's first season under Magnin had not gone according to plan in terms of results. In the play-off for the Champions League, the double winners were defeated by FC Copenhagen, in their first match in the Europa League phase they lost 2-1 at SC Freiburg and in the Super League, SCB are 5th in the table with four wins and three defeats.

"We're certainly missing points, but we've often played very well," says Magnin. "However, this season is different with so many games, we no longer go into the games rested. Our young players have to learn to play every third day." In addition, the goal is no longer the top 6, "but we are the hunted".

The next hunter is Servette away on Sunday. "Having to travel to Geneva now is obviously not to our advantage," said Magnin. "But we are FC Basel and accept all challenges. A win like this gives a lot of energy to the club."

