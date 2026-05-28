The series "The three Okafors" has been launched. Brothers Noah, Elijah and Isaiah Okafor give an insight into their lives and emotions - and talk about their strong bond in the first episode.

Jan Arnet

"I've never seen a brotherhood like this," says national team player Alayah Pilgrim about the Okafor brothers. She is Elijah's girlfriend. "The relationship between the three of them is so close, they always support each other everywhere."

In the first episode of the YouTube series "The Three Okafors", the boys talk about how they grew up and what makes their bond so strong. At 26, national team striker Noah is the oldest. He says: "I have a big responsibility, I'm the big brother. I would do anything for my brothers. I always try to be a role model for them, but I also get tips from them."

They often talk on the phone together. That can be several dozen times a day. "Ten minutes after the game, I call my brothers. Because they tell me directly what was good and what wasn't," says the Leeds attacker.

But their parents are also important. "With five children, they didn't have it easy. We had strict but loving parents. We were all always very close," says Elijah. And Isaiah: "It wasn't easy financially either. We had to turn over every penny."

Christian Okafor fled from Nigeria to Switzerland at a young age. He grew up in abject poverty, sleeping on cardboard mats. "My father had an extremely hard time, my biggest goal is to make him proud," says Isaiah. And Noah: "Without our parents, we wouldn't be where we are today."

The second episode celebrates Isaiah's 21st birthday. The brothers meet up in London and really let it rip. blue Zoom broadcasts episode 2 of the series on Thursday evening at 9:30 pm.