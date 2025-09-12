Austrian Gerald Scheiblehner has been coach at the Grasshoppers since the start of the season. In an interview with blue Sport, the 48-year-old explains how he wants to get GC back on track.

Tobias Benz

Zurich's Grasshoppers have made a slow start to the new Super League season with three points from five games. They have yet to record a win, but with three draws to their name, the team under Gerald Scheiblehner is proving difficult to beat.

The Austrian, who is working abroad for the first time without his family, is well aware of the difficulty of his task. "I've heard that I took over GC in a difficult phase," the 48-year-old told blue Sport. That was his first experience in Switzerland, so to speak. "That was the start in Zurich: it will be a big challenge."

In a situation like this, it is important to have people around you who are all pursuing the same goal, explains Scheiblehner. And that is the case at GC. "We have a very clear idea in the club of what the future should look like."

Manager and friend at the same time

The Austrian wants to be perceived by his players as both a leader and a friend. He doesn't always want to be the "authoritarian" one, but "also be perceived as a kind of friend in certain situations. Then I'm happy."

As a person, Scheiblehner attaches great importance to showing appreciation for others. "That's how I want to be perceived by the fans. But that people still recognize that I am very performance-oriented. I demand a lot, but I also understand when things don't always work out."

Find out what Scheiblehner says about the cultural differences between his home country and Switzerland in the video above.

The 48-year-old will be back on the touchline at GC on Sunday. At 4.30 pm, the Hoppers will host FC Lausanne-Sport at home. Will they get their first win of the season?