The day before the test match against Luxembourg, Murat Yakin faces the media in St.Gallen. The Nati coach reveals that he will make a few changes compared to the Northern Ireland game.

Linus Hämmerli

Murat Yakin on ...

... Winless streak (eight games in a row without a win):

"Everything we do is for the fall. That's why we've put out this squad. We want to keep trying things out. Of course, the result is also important for morale and self-confidence. But it's not a wishful thinking game. Our opponents also want good results. Northern Ireland, for example, are extremely strong at home and no opponent has scored more than one goal there in recent years. So we can still count ourselves lucky that we were able to get a positive result there. But we're looking to the future, that's much more important to me."

... Luxembourg and memories of the embarrassing 2-1 defeat in 2008:

"We talked about it briefly, we certainly won't make the mistake of having our picture taken with any sweets. We've learned from that. We have a lot of respect for our opponents, especially after the last result (editor's note: 1-0 win against Sweden). Luxembourg have improved a lot in recent years. They have rarely lost heavily. They also showed what they're capable of against Sweden. It shows us that we have to show a concentrated game."

... Changes for the game against Luxembourg:

"We're missing important players in Xhaka, Akanji, Freuler and Amdouni. Kobel, Embolo and Rodriguez won't play tomorrow either. We will make a few changes. Muheim will play from the start. Lucas Bondel had a bit of travel stress but has now integrated well and will also start."

... Captain question:

"A player with a lot of international caps will be captain. There are only two options. One with 50 caps and one with 57 caps. The actual captains and vice-captains - Xhaka, Akanji, Embolo, Kobel, Rodriguez, Freuler, Embolo - are all absent or won't be playing."

... Injury to Alvyn Sanches:

"It's very bitter, a serious injury in his first international match for the senior team. He came in well and showed what he's capable of. Then it was a bit of carelessness. A duel where an experienced player might have withdrawn ... It hurts everyone. The players sent him a video message yesterday. It hurts not being able to see such a great footballer on the pitch."

Live ticker