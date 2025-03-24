The day before the test match against Luxembourg, Murat Yakin faces the media in St.Gallen. The Nati coach reveals that he will make a few changes compared to the Northern Ireland game.
Murat Yakin on ...
... Winless streak (eight games in a row without a win):
"Everything we do is for the fall. That's why we've put out this squad. We want to keep trying things out. Of course, the result is also important for morale and self-confidence. But it's not a wishful thinking game. Our opponents also want good results. Northern Ireland, for example, are extremely strong at home and no opponent has scored more than one goal there in recent years. So we can still count ourselves lucky that we were able to get a positive result there. But we're looking to the future, that's much more important to me."
... Luxembourg and memories of the embarrassing 2-1 defeat in 2008:
"We talked about it briefly, we certainly won't make the mistake of having our picture taken with any sweets. We've learned from that. We have a lot of respect for our opponents, especially after the last result (editor's note: 1-0 win against Sweden). Luxembourg have improved a lot in recent years. They have rarely lost heavily. They also showed what they're capable of against Sweden. It shows us that we have to show a concentrated game."
... Changes for the game against Luxembourg:
"We're missing important players in Xhaka, Akanji, Freuler and Amdouni. Kobel, Embolo and Rodriguez won't play tomorrow either. We will make a few changes. Muheim will play from the start. Lucas Bondel had a bit of travel stress but has now integrated well and will also start."
... Captain question:
"A player with a lot of international caps will be captain. There are only two options. One with 50 caps and one with 57 caps. The actual captains and vice-captains - Xhaka, Akanji, Embolo, Kobel, Rodriguez, Freuler, Embolo - are all absent or won't be playing."
... Injury to Alvyn Sanches:
"It's very bitter, a serious injury in his first international match for the senior team. He came in well and showed what he's capable of. Then it was a bit of carelessness. A duel where an experienced player might have withdrawn ... It hurts everyone. The players sent him a video message yesterday. It hurts not being able to see such a great footballer on the pitch."
Live ticker
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
The media conference is over
Murat Yakin and Ndoye say goodbye. Now it's time for training. The game tomorrow starts at 20:45.
-
Who will be captain against Luxembourg?
Yakin answers cryptically: "The one who has the most international caps. Two are possible. One with 50 and one with 57 caps."
-
Yakin on the injury to Alvyn Sanches
"It's very bitter. In his first international match. He came in well and showed what he was capable of. He's in great form. Unfortunately, that's the way it is in football. A duel in which an experienced player might have withdrawn. The players gave him a video message yesterday, which was impressive. It hurts not to see a player like that on the pitch."
-
Kobel and Rodriguez won't play against Luxembourg
"We're missing Akanji, Xhaka, Embolo, Amdouni and Freuler. Rodriguez and Kobel won't play against Luxembourg. We want to gain knowledge from players we don't know yet. Miro Muheim will play tomorrow, in any case."
-
Yakin on the Luxembourg defeat in 2008
"I have no idea. 2008, that's 17 years ago. I was still in training then. I only saw the result at the end."
-
Ndoye enjoys playing in St.Gallen
"It's a beautiful stadium. The pitch is always good."
-
Lucas Blondel is in the starting eleven against Luxembourg
Yakin: "Lucas is blossoming. He needs the sun. As soon as the sun shines, he has more energy. He has a bit of travel stress, you have to show understanding for that. He has integrated very quickly. It always takes three to four days to find your feet in a new environment. Tomorrow against Luxembourg he'll play from the start."
-
Without a win in eight games
Yakin: "Everything we do is for the fall. We are selecting so that we can still try out a few things. The statistics are one thing, but we are looking to the future and that is much more important.
-
Yakin on the Northern Ireland game
"It certainly wasn't all great, but the way we played football was good. Unfortunately, we didn't finish our chances until the end. In terms of dominating the ball and attacking, it was satisfactory"
-
Here they are
They are here. The media conference begins.
-
Media conference will begin shortly
So, we're ready. Murat Yakin and Dan Ndoye will probably be ready soon.
-
Hello ...
... and welcome to the live ticker of the media conference ahead of the match between the Swiss national team and Luxembourg. Murat Yakin and Dan Ndoye answer questions from the media.