Italy's female footballers are back in the semi-finals of the European Championships for the first time in 28 years - thanks in large part to double act Cristiana Girelli. The 35-year-old has long been an icon in her home country.

DPA dpa

After a 28-year absence, Italy's female footballers are euphorically celebrating their return to a European Championship semi-final. "Being among the top four teams in Europe feels very special," said Cristiana Girelli after scoring a late goal in a 2-1 win over Norway in Geneva. "We've had difficult years, we've suffered, but to be in the top four today is a great satisfaction."

Her 61st international goal, scored with a header in the 90th minute, was also her most important, said the 35-year-old Girelli. The Juventus Turin attacking star had also made it 1-0 shortly after the break. In between were Norway's missed penalty and the 1:1 through Ada Hegerberg. "This is history for Italian women's football - I'm so happy and proud of this team," enthused Girelli.

Girelli already part of the Hall of Fame

With more than 100 international caps, the captain has long been an icon in her home country, drawing attention to social problems and calling for better conditions for female footballers. In November 2023, Girelli was inducted into the Italian Football Hall of Fame.

Her brace also triggered feelings of happiness for coach Andrea Soncin. "I feel extreme pride, I shed all my tears. This is a historic time," said the 46-year-old coach, who took over the Squadra Azzurra in September 2023. In 2017 and 2022, the Italians had already failed in the preliminary round of the European Championship.

1997 went all the way to the final against Germany

Soncin didn't want to think about next Tuesday's semi-final against England or Sweden just yet: "Now is the time to enjoy the victory." But one thing is clear: "I have great confidence in the team", who now have a few days "to recharge their batteries". "The motivation for the next game is very high." The venue is once again Geneva: "It's nice to know that we'll be playing the semi-final here," said Girelli.

The last time Italy were among the top four in Europe, they also reached their only European Championship final to date: After beating Spain 2:1, however, it was 2:0 for Germany in the final in Oslo. The same final pairing is also possible at the current tournament on July 27 in Basel.