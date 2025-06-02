Pia Sundhage explains to her players what she wants to see. Keystone

After the declaration of bankruptcy against France, Pia Sundhage doesn't take out the sledgehammer, but she doesn't embellish either. The only thing she demands now: A strong reaction against Norway.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss national team still has a chance of avoiding relegation from League A after the 4-0 defeat against France on the last matchday. However, a win is definitely needed.

"If the attitude doesn't change, then we can't win," says national team coach Pia Sundhage.

However, the coach has not lost faith that the Nati can do better: "Winners react in such a way that you can see a difference. We have the chance to show that we are winners." Show more

Although Switzerland only have two points after five matchdays, they still have the chance to finish the group stage in second place in the best-case scenario, which would be tantamount to staying in the league. Provided France pull off the expected win against Iceland, a 2:0 victory against Norway would be enough. Not an easy task, but certainly within the realms of possibility.

"I'm glad it's not the European Championship, but a lesson we have to learn from. That doesn't just apply to one player, but to pretty much everyone," said Sundhage after the 4-0 defeat against France. With one exception: "I think one player was really good today: Smilla Vallotto. She attacked skillfully, defended and showed a lot of heart." That's exactly what she demands from everyone else.

Asked by blue Sport whether she also misses the players' irrepressible will to win every duel, she admits that this is a big issue. "We need to take a step further when it comes to getting out of this comfort zone." After all, they have often occupied the right positions and just need to act a little better. "And then a lot would change."

In her analysis in the interview with SRF, she is even clearer. The English word "attitude" crosses her lips several times. "If the attitude doesn't change, then we can't win." Then the system doesn't matter either. If you are not prepared to take the last "two steps", then you will never be successful.

Sundhage calls for a reaction against Norway

But now it is important to look ahead. Because on Tuesday, as already mentioned, Switzerland still has to prevent relegation from League A against Norway. But not only that. It's also about getting a good feeling for the home European Championship with a strong performance. Switzerland will face Norway again on July 2 to kick off the European Championships.

Sundhage says: "Winners react in such a way that you can see a difference. We have the chance to show that we are winners." She does not expect an easy game, but anything is possible. But if you just say that, it's ultimately of little use. "The players have to internalize that and really believe in it."