Young Boys lose 6-1 against Atalanta. Coach Joël Magnin is disappointed with his own performance, but above all impressed by the opponent from Italy.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you YB also lose their fifth game in the Champions League. At home against Atalanta there is a 1:6 defeat.

YB coach Joël Magnin was impressed by the Serie A opponent after the game: "Since I've been coach, this was clearly the strongest opponent."

Magnin mentioned that at least the first 20 minutes were strong, after which Atalanta won practically all the duels and therefore deserved to win the game. Show more

A journalist from Bergamo asked Italian coach Gianpiero Gasperini after the game between YB and Atalanta whether the result reminded him of a tennis match. He smiles away the question, praises his team and points out that YB did not make it as difficult for them as three years ago, when the game in the Wankdorf ended 3-3.

There are plenty of goals again this season, but they are one-sided. Atalanta win 6:1, which explains why the parallels to tennis are being drawn in the first place.

YB coach Joël Magnin tries to find explanations for the defeat at the press conference: Atalanta were much more determined, they won the 1v1 situations in particular and consequently deserved to win the game. However, Magnin repeatedly points out that his team's first 20 minutes were good.

Nevertheless, Magnin cannot avoid praising the opponents from northern Italy: "Since I've been coach, this was clearly the strongest opponent." He had wanted his players to go beyond their limits in order to achieve something extraordinary. That clearly failed. Atalanta were not only better individually, but also collectively.

Joel Magnin and his Young Boys have learned a lesson from Atalanta. KEYSTONE

A lesson that needs to be digested

However, he still has something positive to note - apart from the good first 20 minutes, which Magnin mentions almost like a mantra. At least Atalanta conceded their first goal in the Champions League. When Ganvoula made it 1:1 after 11 minutes following a corner, the YB world was in order, at least for a quarter of an hour.

Then came the big Atalanta show. Magnin enthused: "They play man-to-man everywhere, you can tell they practice it. We probably won the first one-on-one duel in the 80th minute." Atalanta's physical performance was impressive and they simply couldn't keep up. The intensity was incredible.

Magnin can't take many positives from the game: "We have to digest that first, it's a lesson we've learned. We can still be disappointed tonight and tomorrow morning, then we'll move on." Magnin had this to say about progressing in the Champions League: "We have to win these three games, we'll try as long as it's mathematically possible." At the moment, however, they want to take it game by game. The focus is on St.Gallen on Sunday.

The highlights of the game