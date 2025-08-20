  1. Residential Customers
Magnin wants to play in the Champions League "We must now do everything we can to make this dream come true"

Andreas Lunghi

20.8.2025

Ludovic Magnin could play in the Champions League with FC Basel for the first time in his coaching career. He speaks to blue Sport ahead of the play-off clash with FC Copenhagen.

20.08.2025, 08:30

20.08.2025, 08:45

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • FC Basel dreams of the Champions League. Coach Ludovic Magnin tells blue Sport that he will do everything in his power to make this dream come true.
  • One round separates FCB from their first nights of royalty since the 2017/2018 season.
  • On Wednesday evening, Basel will face Danish double winners Copenhagen. blue Sport will broadcast the first-leg clash live. Kick-off is at 21:00.
As a player, he made eleven Champions League appearances for Werder Bremen and Stuttgart. As a coach, Ludovic Magnin wants to reach the top flight for the first time with FC Basel. Only FC Copenhagen still stands in his way of achieving this goal in the play-offs.

The Vaud native is looking forward to the duels with the Danish champions and dreams of reaching the league stage: "I'm extremely happy to have this opportunity. Very often, certain dreams are far away. And certain dreams suddenly come very close in life. Now we have to do everything we can to make this dream come true," says Ludovic Magnin in an interview with blue Sport.

Shaqiri ahead of the play-off clash.

Shaqiri ahead of the play-off clash"Have a great chance of qualifying for the Champions League"

Some experts see Copenhagen as slight favorites. Does the 46-year-old agree? "We haven't asked ourselves that question. When so many people talk about the distribution of roles, it shows that it's not so clear."

He knows that no matter what role FCB are in, their progress will be decided over two games. The coaching staff had concentrated on tactics instead of wasting energy on such questions.

Magnin is satisfied with his team's performances so far - especially in the games in front of their own fans. However, these are not of great importance ahead of the home game against Copenhagen: "It's an exceptional game in which every player will give their best and want to push themselves to the limit. From that point of view, it's not so important how the start of the season went."

