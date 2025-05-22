GC is facing the all-important game against FCSG. Alain Sutter, head of sport at the Zurich club, talks about the important match against his former employer before kick-off.

In order to at least avoid direct relegation, the Hoppers need more points than bottom-placed Yverdon.

The Grasshoppers are fighting to stay in the Super League. Anything is possible ahead of the final match against FC St.Gallen: relegation, barrage, league survival.

Alain Sutter appears in front of the TV camera for the first time as GC sports director. Against his former club FCSG, of all teams, the Hoppers are fighting for survival in the Super League.

Before kick-off, Sutter makes a calm impression when talking to blue Sport. "Business as usual," he says. In German: Everything as usual. It's about three points - as always.

Nevertheless, Sutter is of course aware of the importance of the game. He also knows the opponent's strengths: "FC St.Gallen will make life difficult for us. We have to be very, very good today and push ourselves to the limit." However, the new GC sporting director believes in the team: "They will give their all."

