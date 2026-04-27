A last-minute goal from Chima Okoroji postpones Thun's championship celebrations once again. As a result, Thun president Andres Gerber was unable to celebrate the club's first championship on his birthday.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Thun had to postpone the possible championship celebrations again after the last-minute win at St. Gallen, causing disillusionment.

President Andres Gerber nevertheless remains optimistic and emphasizes the comfortable lead of eleven points with four rounds to go.

Despite the missed celebration, Gerber sees the season as a great success and is focusing on the next opportunity against Basel. Show more

"There's a lot of disillusionment at the moment," explains Thun president Andres Gerber at the blue Sport microphone after FC St.Gallen's victory in Bern. St.Gallen's last-minute victory at YB means that Thun's championship celebrations will have to be postponed for at least another week.

"We just have to be patient now," says Gerber. In hindsight, this tension would be appreciated, explains the president. But right now, it's a "great pity" that it hasn't worked out yet with winning the championship.

"Now everyone is going home and then the focus is already on next week against Basel, where we have it in our own hands again," he remains optimistic. "We're eleven points ahead with four rounds to go, that's fantastic, we never thought that would happen."

Birthday party will not be a championship celebration for Gerber

"It would have been an unforgettable birthday with the championship today. But if someone had told me before the season that we would be eleven points ahead of second place on my 53rd birthday, I would have said: 'Amazing'," said the birthday boy. Now you just have to get a little distance from the events of the weekend and then you can "look forward to what's to come".

FC Thun will have their next chance to make history next weekend. On Saturday evening, Thun will host FC Basel (live on blue Sport from 20:30) and can then wrap up the first championship in the club's history with a win. By then at the latest, all the dams will have broken in Thun and the defeat against Lugano will have been forgotten.