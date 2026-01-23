Breel Embolo is finally on the plane to the USA. At the press conference ahead of the Australia test, Murat Yakin explains why the striker won't be playing.

Murat Yakin on ...

... Breel Embolo

"Of course we missed him and we're glad he's on his way to us. We need him, he needs us. We had plan B and C - as always. But I was confident that the association would do its job. Last summer it was similar with Breel, he was also gone at short notice. It's a shame he can't play tomorrow. It makes no sense to play a game without training. There are other players who still need minutes, like Zeki Amdouni and Cedric Itten. It doesn't make sense for Breel to play tomorrow because of the stress, the time change and the lack of training. Sure, we need him on the pitch, but the important thing for now is that we have him with us. He should do some individual training for now."

... the game against Australia

"All the players are fit. I have the option of making eleven changes, but it's not like we're going to make countless changes at half-time. We want to train automatisms."

... the role of Zakaria as a central defender

"The squad is put together in such a way that we have different options. We face teams with different systems and principles. What is on paper is not the same as what happens in the game. Denis is an additional option in central defense, but also in midfield. Against Qatar, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Canada we have different systems that we have to analyze properly. We can test again against Australia to make sure we're ready for the start of the World Cup. A lot can change depending on the match situation. The players are intelligent enough to accept changes."

... the line-up for the World Cup opener against Qatar

"I'm not sure yet who will play. I'm relying on my intuition."

.... Dan Ndoye

"I've known him for a long time and I know his strengths and weaknesses. He is very flexible and has incredible speed. He also has enough strength for more than 90 minutes. You can tell that he feels comfortable when he's here."

Watch the press conference

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