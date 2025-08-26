Leon Avdullahu developed into an undisputed regular at FC Basel and moved to Hoffenheim this summer. imago

The Swiss national team is losing another talent: Leon Avdullahu wants to play for Kosovo in the future. National team director Pierluigi Tami comments on the Hoffenheim professional's decision and speaks plainly.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Leon Avdullahu wants to play for Kosovo in the future - and thus decides against the Swiss national team.

The SFA takes note of the decision. "We are disappointed that he wants to take a different path," says national team director Pierluigi Tami.

Avdullahu could make his debut for Kosovo against Switzerland of all teams. Show more

Late on Monday evening, Kosovo's association president Agim Ademi proudly announced on Instagram that Leon Avdullahu had informed him that he wanted to play for Kosovo's national team. "He has thus proven that Kosovo remains a choice of the heart and that identity and origin will not be denied," writes Ademi.

Despite the SFA's efforts - an SFA delegation led by Murat Yakin visited Hoffenheim a few days ago to convince the midfielder - the 21-year-old now wants to play for his parents' home country. Avdullahu wore the Swiss jersey in the junior teams from the U15s to the U21s.

Tami is disappointed

The SFA has taken note of the midfielder's decision. National team director Pierluigi wrote in a statement: "Leon has informed us of his decision. We are disappointed that he now wants to take a different path." According to information from blue Sport, Avdullahu would have received a call-up from Yakin for the upcoming matches in the World Cup qualifiers.

The SFA is very aware of the issue of possible international transfers and has already been confronted with it several times, Tami continued: "But I also make it clear that we only want those players in our national teams who identify one hundred percent with our country and our national team."

On September 5, the national team will start qualifying for the 2026 World Cup against Kosovo, meaning Avdullahu could make his debut for Kosovo against Switzerland of all teams. And in Basel of all places, where he grew up.

Videos from the department