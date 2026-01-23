FC Basel is hosting FC Barcelona—and you can be there live at St. Jakob-Park. blue News is giving away 3 sets of 2 tickets for this blockbuster friendly match this coming Sunday. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the world-class stars of FC Barcelona live!

Exclusive! We're giving away 3 sets of 2 tickets to the blockbuster friendly between Basel and Barcelona

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Here's what it's all about FC Basel will face FC Barcelona on Sunday, August 16, 2026. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.

blue News is giving away 3 sets of 2 tickets to this blockbuster friendly match.

The game will also be broadcast for free on blue Zoom, on our YouTube channel, and right here on blue News. Summary created with

It’s not every day you get to see a matchup like this: FC Basel will face FC Barcelona in a friendly match on Sunday. And you can experience the game live at the stadium: blue News is giving away 3 pairs of tickets. You’ll enjoy prime views of the field and have soccer stars right at your fingertips.

Didn't win the contest, or can't make it to the stadium? No problem: blue is also showing this soccer treat live on TV and online.

blue Zoom will broadcast the game live on free-to-air TV starting at 4:15 p.m. – including a studio right on site.

You can also watch the game live on the blue Sport YouTube channel. And, of course, blue News will keep you fully up to date on everything related to the game.

So: Enter the contest, keep your fingers crossed—and with a little luck, you'll be in the stands on Sunday for the Basel vs. Barça match.

Enter the contest now

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Deadline for Participation

The deadline for entering this contest is Friday, August 14, 2026, at 10 a.m. The lucky winners will be notified immediately afterward, and the tickets will be sent via email.

Terms and Conditions of Participation

The winners will be notified personally.

Participation in the contest is free of charge and requires no purchase. Eligible to participate are individuals residing in Switzerland who are at least 18 years of age.

Employees of the Swisscom Group, blue Entertainment AG, Entertainment Programm AG, blue authorized dealers and agents, as well as all partners commissioned to administer the contest, are excluded from participating in the contest.

blue Entertainment AG reserves the right to exclude participants from the contest without providing a reason. By participating in the contest, participants consent to the storage and processing of their personal data and to its use for blue Entertainment AG’s advertising and marketing purposes.

blue Entertainment AG undertakes to handle the data collected in connection with the conduct of the contest with care and to manage it in accordance with applicable data protection laws.

No correspondence will be entered into regarding the contest. Legal recourse is excluded. Contest prizes cannot be exchanged for cash or other items.